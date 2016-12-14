Holiday Worship Services 2016

BAPTIST |

First Baptist Church of Tahoe City, 390 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City. Sunday service at 9 a.m. followed by fellowship. Kids’ Club & nursery offered during service. Christmas Eve Candlelight services at 5:30 & 7 p.m. No Christmas Day service. Pastor Scott Capshaw. | (530) 583-7458, tahoeministries.com

First Baptist Church of South Lake Tahoe, 1053 Wildwood Ave., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday services at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Ladies’ Bible study at 6:15 p.m. Pastor Alan & Sharon Morse. | (530) 544-2743, firstbaptistchurchslt.com

Fellowship Community Church, 11605 Deerfield Road, Truckee. Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. (breakfast at 9:30 a.m.) Sunday school and nursery for 5th graders & younger during service. Together Thursday Fellowship at 6 p.m. | (530) 582-4045, fctruckee.com

CATHOLIC

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 10930 Alder Drive, Truckee. Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. in English and 6:30 p.m. in Spanish. Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. in English. Monday, Tuesday & Friday Mass at 8 a.m. Holy Hour with Benediction Friday at 8:30 a.m. Confessions Saturday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass at 5 & 10 p.m., 6:30 p.m. in Spanish. Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. Solemnity of Mary Dec. 31 5 p.m. English & 6:30 p.m. Spanish, and Jan. 1 9 a.m. English. Rev. Vince Juan. | (530) 587-3595, assumptiontruckee.com

Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 905 W. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City. Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. Sunday Mass at 8 & 10 a.m. all year. From July to Labor Day at Marie Sluchak Community Park, Tahoma. Daily Mass Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at 8:30 a.m. Confessions Saturday at 4:30 p.m. or by appointment. Christmas Eve Family Mass at 5 p.m. Solemn Mass at 10 p.m. Christmas Day Mass at 8 & 10 a.m. Father Benedict DeLeon, Pastor. | (530) 583-4409, corpuschristi-tahoe.org

Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church, 1 Elks Point Rd., Zephyr Cove. Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. Sunday Mass at 8 & 10 a.m. & 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday Confession from 4-4:30 p.m. & by appointment. Father Oliver Curran. | (775) 588-2080, ourladyoftahoe.org

Our Lady of the Lake (Mission Church of Assumption of the BVM), 8263 Steelhead Ave., Kings Beach. Sunday Mass in English at 4 p.m., Sunday Mass in Spanish at 6 p.m. Sunday Confession 3:30 & 5:30 p.m. Thursday bilingual Mass at 8 a.m. Christmas Day Mass at 4 & 6 p.m. in Spanish. Solemnity of Mary Jan. 1 at 4 & 6 p.m. in Spanish. | (530) 587-3595, assumptiontruckee.com

Queen of the Snows, 1550 Squaw Valley Road, Olympic Valley. Sunday Mass at noon from July to Easter Sunday. Outstation Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. at Marie Sluchak Community Park, Tahoma from July to Labor Day. Christmas Day Mass 12 p.m. Father Benedict DeLeon. | (530) 583-4409, corpuschristi-tahoe.org

St. Francis of Assisi, 701 Mount Rose Highway/State Route 431, Incline Village. Saturday Mass at 5 p.m. Sunday Mass at 9 & 11 a.m., & 5 p.m. in Spanish. Tuesday-Friday Mass at 9 a.m. Saturday Sacrament of Reconciliation from 4-4:30 p.m. & on request. Christmas Eve children’s Mass at 3 p.m. Mass at 5 p.m. & midnight with choir. Christmas Day services 9 & 11 a.m. & 5 p.m. in Spanish. | Father William Nadeau. (775) 831-0490, sftahoe.org

St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Ave., South Lake Tahoe. Saturday vigil at 5:30 p.m. Sunday Mass at 8 & 10 a.m., 12 & 7 p.m. in Spanish. Monday-Friday Mass at 8 a.m., Wednesday & Friday Mass at 12 p.m. Saturday Confession at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass at 5:30 p.m. & midnight. Christmas Day services 8, 10 a.m. & 12 & 7 p.m. in Spanish. Father Mauricio Hurtado. | (530) 544-3533, sttheresa@tahoecatholic.com

CHRISTIAN

Calvary Chapel of South Lake Tahoe, 807 Emerald Bay Rd., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday services at 9 & 10:30 a.m., at 6 p.m. with childcare. Children & Youth Church at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday Ladies’ Bible Study at 10 a.m. and Youth Group at 7 p.m. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. with childcare. Pastor Jerry Foster. | (530) 544-7320, calvarytahoe.com

Calvary Chapel of Truckee, 11725 Donner Pass Road, Truckee High School cafeteria. Sunday service 10 a.m. with Sunday school & childcare. Wednesday Bible study, Calvary Kids Club & Youth Groups meet at 7 p.m. at Fellowship Community Church, 11605 Deerfield Drive. No Christmas Eve service. Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Pastor Brian Larson. | (530) 587-1711, cctruckee.com

Church on the Lake, 7000 Latone Ave., Tahoe Vista, at North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation building. Sunday at 10 a.m. Christmas celebration Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Pastors Ken Kasterko & Jimetta Mayne. | (530) 580-8292, tahoechurchonthelake.org

Iglesia Cristiana Vida Nueva, 918 Northwood Blvd., Incline Village. Servicio Domingo al mediodia (12). Pastores John y Ruby Cole. | (775) 831-5030, inclinevidanueva.org

Lake Tahoe Church of Christ, 3609 Vanda Lee Way (in the Seventh-day Adventists building), South Lake Tahoe. Sunday class at 10 a.m., services at 11 a.m. & 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Bible class at 7 p.m. Guest speakers. | (530) 208-9509, southtahoechurchofchrist.com

Lake Tahoe Christian Fellowship, 3580 Blackwood Road, South Lake Tahoe. Sunday pre-service prayer at 9:15 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Children’s ministries at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday Women’s Bible study at 10 a.m. Friday Men’s Bible Study at 6:15 p.m. Saturday Iglesia Vida Nueva service at 7 p.m. Pastors Terry and Cheryl Edwards. | (530) 544-4357, laketahoecf.com

New Life Foursquare Church, 918 Northwood Blvd., Incline Village. Sunday service 10 a.m. Nursery & Sunday school provided. Pastors John R. and Ruby E. Cole. | (775) 831-5030, nsfclt@aol.com

Sierra Bible Church, 11460 Brockway Road, Truckee. Sunday service at 8:30 & 10:30 a.m. & 6 p.m. Wednesday Junior High & Senior High Youth at 5:30 & 7:15 p.m., respectively. Christmas Eve service at 5 & 7 p.m. Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Pastor Wayne Hoag. | (530) 587-6025, sbctruckee.com

Sierra Community Church, 1165 Sierra Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday services 9 & 10:45 a.m. & 6:30 p.m. Nursery care for ages younger than 3. Sunday school age 3 & older. Monday Bible study at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday Men’s Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight services at 6, 7:30 & 9 p.m. Christmas service at 10 a.m. Pastor Dan Wilvers. | (530) 544-7055, sierracommunitychurch.org

Squaw Valley Chapel, United Church of Christ, 444 Squaw Peak Road (behind Tram), Olympic Valley. Historic chapel built for 1960 Winter Olympics. Sunday services at 10 a.m. Christmas Eve services 4 & 5:30 p.m. Candle lighting & scripture at 7:30 p.m. Christmas Day service at 12 p.m. Guest pastor Rev. Gene Nelson. | (408) 781-6447, squawvalleychapel.org

South Shore Christian Assembly, 886 Glorene Ave., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday service 10 a.m. Children’s church at 10 a.m. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. Pastor Bob & Marie Sapp. | (530) 541-0757, hislake.com/ssca.htm

Tahoe Community Church, 145 Daggert Way, Stateline. Adult Sunday school at 9 a.m. Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Nursery care for newborn to age 5. Children’s worship at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Men’s Bible study at 7 a.m. & Thursday at 6 p.m. Thursday Women’s Bible study at 9 a.m. & 5:30 p.m. Pastor Paul Tracy. | (775) 588-5860, tahoecommunitychurch.org

Tahoe Faith Fellowship, at Tahoe City Community Center, Fairway Drive. Sunday service at 10 a.m. Home fellowship & other services during the week. Pastors Bill & Betty Ransom. | (530) 583-3977, tahoefaithfellowship.org

Tahoe Forest Church, 10315 Hirschdale Road, Truckee. Saturday at 6 p.m. Sunday service 9 & 10:45 a.m. Tuesday Men’s Bible study at 6 a.m., High School group at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Middle School group at 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve services 6 & 8 p.m. Pastor Mike Sampson. | (530) 587-7725, tahoeforestchurch.org

Truckee Christian Center, 11556 Brockway Road, Truckee. Sunday school & worship at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. Pastors Jerry & Lynda Burks. | (530) 587-4638, truckeechristiancenter.org

Truckee North Tahoe Church of Christ, 11662 Hope Court off Brockway, Truckee, at Truckee Seventh Day Adventist Church. Sunday Bible study at 10 a.m. Sunday worship at 11 a.m. & 6 p.m. | (530) 563-6744

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE

Christian Science Society, 11350 Donner Pass Road, next to Ace Mountain Hardware, Truckee. Sunday service & Sunday School at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Childcare provided at all services. Reading room open after services. | (530) 587-6352, christiansciencetruckee.com

First Church of Christ, Scientist, 2081 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday service & Sunday school at 10 a.m. Wednesday service 7 p.m. Childcare provided for all services. Reading Room open Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. | (530) 541-7892, christiansciencenevada.org

EPISCOPAL

St. John’s In the Wilderness, 1776 U.S. Route 50, Glenbrook. Sunday service at 10 a.m. Christmas Eve service 7 p.m. Christmas Day service 10 a.m. Rev. Victoria Warren. | (775) 586-2535, stjohnsnv.org

St. Nicholas, 855 W. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City. Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. (services are pet friendly; well-behaved pets only) with coffee hour after. Worship in historic Chapel of the Transfiguration June to August. Wednesday Contemplative Prayer at 9 a.m. Christmas Eve Eucharist 5 & 7 p.m. Christmas Day Holy Eucharist at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Dr. Jenni Liem. | (530) 583-4713, stnicksepiscopal.org

St. Patrick’s, 341 Village Blvd., Incline Village. Sunday services at 8 & 10 a.m., forum at 9 a.m.; Godly Play for preschoolers and grade-school kids at 10 a.m. Tuesday A Course of Miracles at 5 p.m., Healing service, a 12-step Eucharist at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday Interfaith Prayer & Quieting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday Lectio Divina at 12:15 p.m. Christmas Eve family service w/Holy Communion at 5:30 p.m., carol singing at 9:30 & services at 10 p.m. Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. w/Holy Communion. Rev. John Seville, interim priest. | (775) 831-1418, tahoeepiscopal.org

JEHOVAH WITNESSES

Kingdom Hall, 1325 Herbert Ave., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday service meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday Bible study, school and service meeting at 7 p.m. | (530) 6544-4770

Kingdom Hall, 3005 West Lake Blvd., Tahoe City. Sunday Spanish Bible discourse & Watch Tower at 10 a.m., English Bible discourse & Watch Tower at 1 p.m. Tuesday Bible study & service meeting at 7 p.m. in English. Wednesday Spanish Bible study & service meeting at 7 p.m. | (530) 581-0122

Kingdom Hall, 10155 Smith St., Truckee. Sunday service meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday Bible study, school & service meeting at 7 p.m. | (530) 214-8033

JEWISH

North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation, 7000 Latone Ave. (off National Ave.), Tahoe Vista. Friday Shabbat service at 7 p.m. High Holidays schedule & activities on Web site. Guests welcome. | (530) 546-0895, tahoetemple.org

Temple Bat Yam, 3260 Pioneer Trail, South Lake Tahoe. Rabbi Evon J. Yakar. Friday Torah at the Lake at 12 p.m. Shabbat services at 6 p.m. | (530) 542-1211, tbytahoe.org

LATTER-DAY SAINTS

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Highway 267 at Kingswood Way, Kings Beach. Sunday service at 10 a.m. Bishop Kenneth Craig. | (530) 546-3065

Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 3460 Spruce Ave., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday service at 10 a.m. Bishop Ellis. | (530) 544-4477

LUTHERAN

Christ the King, 3125 N. Lake Blvd., Dollar Hill, Tahoe City. Sunday worship & Sunday School at 9 a.m. Wednesday Bible study 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve services 5:30 & 7: 30 p.m. Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Pastor Chip Larson. | (530) 583-1222, ctktahoe.net

Hope Lutheran Church of the Sierra, 930 Julie Lane, South Lake Tahoe. Sunday service w/Communion 10 a.m. Nursery care & Children’s Time provided during service. Tuesday & Saturday Hispanic services at 7 p.m. Saturday Bible study at 9 a.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight service time TBA. Christmas Day worship at 10 a.m. Rev. Stan Pesis, interim pastor. | (530) 541-1975, hopelutheransierra.org

Truckee Lutheran Presbyterian Church, 11662 Hope Court, near the intersection of Brockway Road & Highway 267, Truckee. Sunday worship services at 9 a.m. Christmas Eve family worship 5 p.m., Service of the Candlelight Communion at 9 p.m. Christmas Day worship at 10 a.m. Rev. Jeanie Shaw, interim pastor, and Rev. Joanie Tankersley, associate pastor. | (530) 582-4243, tlpc.org

METHODIST

Church of the Mountains, 10079 Church St., Truckee. Sunday service at 9 a.m. Sunday school & infant care offered. Monday Women’s Bible study at 10 a.m. Thursday Men’s Bible study at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday & Wednesday Contemplative Prayer at 8 a.m. Christmas Eve family worship at 5:30 p.m. and Candlelight service w/Holy Communion at 9 p.m. Pastors Donna Farrell & Allison Mattocks. | (530) 587-4407, churchofthemountains.com

Lake Tahoe United Methodist, 8425 Dolly Varden at Bear, Kings Beach. Sunday family worship & children’s Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Tuesday casual service & meal at 6 p.m. Thursday youth (ages 11 to 18) night at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Patty Inis. | (530) 546-2290, kbumc.org

NONDENOMINATIONAL

Cornerstone Community Church (formerly LifePoint Church), 300 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. No service Christmas Day. | (775) 831-6626, cornerstonecommunity.net

Fallen Leaf Lake Church, operated by St. Francis of the Mountains in the summer, 280 Fallen Leaf Road, South Lake Tahoe. June-September Sunday services at 8 & 10 a.m. All denominations welcome. Call to confirm. | (530) 544-6635, fallenleaflakecabins.com

Tahoe Resort Ministries, weekly Sunday services at 2 p.m. at local ski resorts until March 27 Easter Sunday. Services are 15-20 minutes. Services at Squaw Valley, top of Big Blue Express. Alpine Meadows, top of Roundhouse. Northstar, top of Vista Express. Homewood Mountain Resort, top of Madden. Diamond Peak, top of Lakeview Quad. Mt. Rose, top of Lakeview. Sierra-at-Tahoe, top of Easy Rider Express. Dress warmly. Christmas Eve candlelight services Northstar Village Conference Center at 4 p.m. & Olympic Village Lodge at Squaw Valley at 9 p.m. Debbie Wohler. | (530) 448-9359, tahoeministries.com

Unity at the Lake, 1195 Rufus Allen Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday meditation 9 a.m. Sunday celebration at 10 a.m. Ministers Stew & Hillary Bittman. | (530) 544-2266, unityatthelake.org

PRESBYTERIAN

Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church, 2733 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday services at 8 & 10 a.m. Adult Sunday school at 9 a.m. Children’s Sunday school at 10 a.m. Childcare for newborn to age 3 during 10 a.m. service. Thursday Men’s Bible study at 7:30 a.m. Christmas Eve service at 7 & 9 p.m. Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. only. Rev. Bob Kelley. | (530) 544-3757, tahoepres.churchsites.com

Truckee Lutheran Presbyterian Church, 11662 Hope Court, near intersection of Brockway Road & Highway 267, Truckee. Sunday worship service at 9 a.m. Christmas Eve family worship at 5 p.m., Service of the Candlelight Communion at 9 p.m. Christmas Day worship at 10 a.m. Rev. Jeanie Shaw, interim pastor, and Rev. Joanie Tankersley, associate pastor. | (530) 582-4243, tlpc.org

The Village Church, Mt. Rose Highway, 736 McCourry Blvd., Incline Village. Sunday services at 8 (traditional) & 10 a.m. (blended), Youth Sunday school & childcare at 10 a.m. service. Tuesday Prayer Group at 10 a.m. Tuesday Men’s Bible study at 4:30 p.m. & Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 5:30 & 7:30 p.m. Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. only. Pastor Jeff Ogden. | (775) 831-0784, thevillagechurchnv.org

RELIGIOUS SCIENCE

Center for Spiritual Living Tahoe-Truckee, 700 N. Lake Blvd., at Tahoe City Marina. Sunday Celebration & Youth Church at 10 a.m. w/childcare. Meditation centering service at 9:25 a.m. Dec. 23 candle-lighting service at 6 p.m. No Christmas Day service. Rev. Liz Luoma. | (530) 581-5117, tahoecsl.org

SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

Heavenly Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3609 Vanda Lee Way, South Lake Tahoe. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Sunday worship at 11:15 a.m. | (530) 544-3525, tahoeadventist.org

Truckee Seventh-day Adventist Church, 11662 Hope Court off Brockway, Truckee. Saturday Bible study at 10 a.m., service at 11:05 a.m. followed by lunch. | (530) 587-5067, truckee22.adventistchurchconnect.org

Updates for listings may be sent to editor@tahoethisweek.com.