The 13th annual Squaw Valley Prom will be one of Tahoe’s biggest parties. The New Year’s Eve event has a 1980’s theme and guests will be ringing in the New Year “Back to the Future”-style. This notoriously high-energy event attracts 1,100 partygoers grooving to the sounds of world-renowned DJ Z-Trip and DJ Dojah. The event is benefit for the High Fives Foundation. | squawalpine.com

Dec. 31 | 8 p.m.

Olympic Valley Lodge | Olympic Valley