American southern rock and blues band, the North Mississippi Allstars perform two nights of rock, funk and dance with special guests the Monophonics. MoJo Green will be shaking the after party on Dec. 30. New Year’s Eve, the Allstars will ring in 2017 with special guests John Medeski and Marc Broussard. Stay up for the after party with Jelly Bread. | crystalbaycasino.com

Dec. 30-31 | 9 p.m.

Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.