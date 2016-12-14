Lift ticket deals to ski cheap

Most Tahoe locals have a season pass (or two) to his or her favorite ski areas, but also like to ski and ride at all the resorts throughout the Tahoe-Truckee region, which means looking for the best deals on lift tickets.

Courtesy Diamond Peak

Most local ski resorts also offer discounted lift ticket bundles, along with discounts for active duty military and interchangeable parent tickets. And, the best discounts when buying direct for any ski resort are always online.

Grab the best deal to get on the slopes while helping a good cause in some cases from fighting domestic violence, to helping Tahoe kids get a quality education to funding environmental conservancy projects through the Tahoe Fund with these offerings.

Skiing for Schools

Skiers and riders can buy discounted lift tickets to support the Excellence in Education Foundation knowing that 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit local schools in Truckee and the North Shore. Participating resorts include Homewood, Northstar, Tahoe Donner Downhill and Cross Country, and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows with tickets available for skiing and riding starting Dec. 19. | exined.org

Tahoe SAFE Alliance Ski Days

Through its Epic Promise grant, Northstar has donated all-day lift tickets to support Tahoe SAFE Alliance’s mission to end the incidence and trauma of domestic/intimate partner violence and child abuse in North Lake Tahoe and Truckee. Even though Northstar tickets can be as high as $160, tickets may be purchases through the Tahoe SAFE Alliance for $111. Every $111 raised can provide three hours of counseling to a child. Tickets bought through Tahoe SAFE Alliance are valid any day of the season at Kirkwood, Heavenly and Northstar. | tahoesafealliance.org

Sierra Avalanche Center Ski & Ride Days

Participating in Sierra Avalanche Center Ski and Ride Days is a great way to support the mission of continuing to provide educational programs and avalanche advisory to those who like to go off-piste every so often. Details on participating resorts and days will be announced soon. | sierraavalanchecenter.org

Customer Appreciation Day

On Dec. 17, Tahoe Donner Downhill offers its annual Customer Appreciation Day. If you’ve never visited this quaint, 120-acre ski resort, now is the time to check it out. On this day, everyone skis or rides for $5. | tahoedonner.com

Courtesy Tahoe Donner Downhil

National Winter Trails Day

Celebrate National Winter Trails Day by learning how to snowshoe and cross-country ski. On Jan. 7 and 8, Kirkwood Mountain Resort will be offering a snowshoe rental and trail pass at 50 percent off. The cross-country center will also be hosting an introduction on how to use the equipment, as well as help you become an expert in tromping through the snow in just 10 steps. | wintertrails.org/find-a-site

Ski Free on Your Birthday

Diamond Peak Ski Resort offers a free lift ticket to those lucky enough to be born in the winter. Present a photo ID at the ticket window and your arrival into this world will be honored with a free lift ticket. If your birthday happens to fall outside of the ski season, then Diamond Peak offers a free ski day in celebration of your birthday on March 24. | diamondpeak.com

Ladies’ Day Thursdays

If you’re female and it happens to dump snow on a Thursday, then it may be worth calling in sick to take advantage of Mt. Rose Ski Resort’s $29 lift ticket. Ski with friends and feel free to take advantage of Ladies’ Day clinics for an extra $25. | skirose.com

Courtesy Mt. Rose

License Plates for Powder

Anyone who buys a California or Nevada Tahoe license plate between now and April 1, 2017 can receive two free alpine or Nordic lift tickets to any Lake Tahoe resort of his or her choice. These license plate fees go directly to the California Tahoe Conservancy and the Nevada Department of State Lands environmental improvement projects. | tahoeplates.com

Feel Good Fridays

Enjoy a $25 lift ticket on select Fridays at Boreal Mountain Resort; a portion of the proceeds will go toward the High Fives Foundation and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. After you’re done shredding, check out live music and food specials up at the Boreal Bar. | rideboreal.com

READ MORE