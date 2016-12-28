High Sierra, Guitarfish tickets on sale

Two of summer’s best music festivals in the High Sierra – High Sierra Music Festival and Guitarfish Music Festival- are gearing up for the 2017 shows with early bird tickets on sale.

High Sierra Music Festival Grandstand Stage credit Justin Halgren

The High Sierra Music Festival returns to the Plumas County Fairgrounds in Quincy, over the Fourth of July holiday weekend from June 29 to July 2. The 2017 lineup features Trey Anastasio Band, Ween, Galactic, Mike Gordon, Con Brio, Fruition, The Suffers, Aoife O’Donovan, Billy Strings, The Lil’ Smokies, BIG Something, Achilles Wheel and more. The festival runs for four days and night featuring multiple stages with late-night shows, camping, kids’ activities, arts and crafts and more. | highsierramusic.com

Early bird tickets are now on sale for the 7th Annual Guitarfish Music Festival from July 27 to 30. A family inclusive music experience in the forest set on the banks of the Yuba River in Cisco Grove. Check the Web site for this year’s lineup. | guitarfishfestival.com

Casting call

Men and women of are needed for Lake Tahoe Community College’s winter production of the comedy “Love/Sick” by John Cariani. Auditions are being held on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. in LTCC’s Duke Theatre. Performances of “Love/Sick” take place from March 17 to 26.

“Love/Sick” is a collection of nine short plays. Set on a Friday night in an “alternate suburban reality,” the play explores the pain and joy that comes with being in love. | (530) 541-4600, ext. 240, or ltcc.edu