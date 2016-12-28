Events | Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 12, 2017

Tahoe rings in the New Year

New Year’s Eve in Tahoe is an extravaganza of celebrations throughout the region from dance parties and kids’ celebrations to torchlight parades and plenty of fireworks. The three-day SnowGlobe Music Festival returns to the South Shore to kick off the New Year’s festivities starting on Dec. 29 (read the feature in this issue’s Music Scene for details) and music will fill the mountains into the wee hours of the night.

If you’re planning a night on the town, make your reservations early and please use some of the region’s free transportation to get home. For transit options, visit laketahoetransit.com on the North Shore and Truckee, or tahoetransportation.org on the South Shore. For details on New Year’s celebrations see the Events calendar and check out all of the live music options in the Entertainment Calendar.

Tahoe Fireworks Celebrations

6:45 p.m. | Kirkwood

7 p.m. | Squaw Valley

7 p.m. | Tahoe Donner Downhill

9 p.m. | Heavenly

9 p.m. | Northstar

EVERY TUESDAY

Preschoolers wanted Kings Beach

Kings Beach Library offers Preschool Story Time from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. Each week is themed. | (530) 546-2012

Toddler Time Truckee

Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 18 months to 3 years. | (530) 582-7846

Like gliding on snow Tahoe City

Take free intermediate skate ski lessons and free introductory cross-country lessons every Thursday until February at Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area. Intermediate lessons are at 9:15 a.m. Introductory lessons are at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Trail passes and rentals separate. | tahoexc.org



EVERY WEDNESDAY

Babes in Bookland Truckee

Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 6 months to 2 years. | (530) 582-7846

Like gliding on snow Tahoe City

Free introductory skate skiing lessons every Wednesday until February at Tahoe Cross Country Center. At 9:15 a.m. Trail passes and rentals separate. | tahoexc.org

Just heavenly South Lake Tahoe

Wine Wednesdays at The Loft in Heavenly is from 4 to 7. Free wine tasting from different featured winery each week. Half off all house and selected wines by the glass. Free corkage with any entrée. Free guest speaker and/or tasting notes from featured winery. | (530) 523-8024

EVERY THURSDAY

Discuss what’s happening Incline Village

The Conversation Café is a drop-in conversation forum hosted by the Senior Programs staff at Aspen Grove Community Center from 10 to 11:15 a.m. every week except holidays. Participate with people sharing diverse views and a passion for engaging with others over topics and news. $2 donation includes continental breakfast. | (775) 832-1310

Story Time Tahoe City

Tahoe City Library hosts Pre-Schooler Story Time for ages 5 and younger every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. | (530) 583-3382

Toddler Story Time Incline Village

Incline Village Library hosts story time every Thursday from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with stories, puppets, music and movement for ages 6 months to 3 years. | (775) 832-4130

Preschool story time Truckee

Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. for ages 3 years and older. | (530) 582-7846

Help with computers Kings Beach

Kings Beach Library offers ongoing computer help from 3 to 4 p.m. First Thursdays of the month are “Beginners Basic Instruction,” second Thursdays are “Computers Questions with Carl LeBlanc,” third Thursdays are “Everything iPhone” and fourth Thursdays are differing themes about technology. | (530) 546-2021



Wine voyages Olympic Valley

Dive into the cellar at PlumpJack Bar & Café to learn about wine varietals, regions and discover new worldly wines to love. Flights available from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 26 on Thursdays. | squawalpine.com

EVERY FRIDAY

Watching as a family Tahoe Donner

Enjoy a free family movie every Friday at Northwoods Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. with G and PG movies. | (530) 582-9669

EVERY SATURDAY

Crack of dawn Olympic Valley

Dawn Patrol gives skiers access to untouched corduroy or fresh powder on coveted intermediate/advanced terrain at Squaw Valley. Meet at Aerial Tram before 7:40 a.m. Ski from 8 to 9 a.m. before public. Space is limited. | RSVP (800) 403-0206.

Love a parade Northstar

The Ripperoo Parade around the ice rick at Northstar’s Village is every Saturday through April 4, 2017 at 4 p.m. Meet at the Kid’s Ski School entrance at 3:45 pm to participate. Noisemakers and toys will be provided. | northstarcalifornia.com

Like gliding on snow Tahoe City

Free introductory skate skiing lessons every Wednesday until February at Tahoe Cross Country Center. At 9:15 a.m. Trail passes and rentals separate. | tahoexc.org

EVERY SUNDAY

Like gliding on snow Tahoe City

Free introductory skate skiing lessons every Sunday until February at Tahoe Cross Country Center. At 9:15 a.m. Trail passes and rentals separate. | tahoexc.org

Hearty, good snowshoe Kirkwood

Kirkwood Cross Country & Snowshoe Center offers Soup and Shoe every Sunday at noon. An easygoing snowshoe is followed by soup at the Kirkwood Inn. | kirkwood.com

DEC. 29 | THURSDAY

Heavenly Holidays South Lake Tahoe

Heavenly Ski Resort offers Ice Sculpting exhibitions in the Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Unbuckle Après Ski Party at Tamarack Lodge from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. | skiheavenly.com

Après ski awards party Norden

Sugar Bowl Ski Club Kickoff Party is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hambrechts’ private residence. The ski club will award two ski team, academy athletes with scholarships. Food and drinks. | RSVP donnersummitareaassociation.org

Like walking on snow Olympic Valley

Resort at Squaw Creek offers a sunset snowshoe tour at 4:30 p.m. Meet at the Ice Rink. Fee includes snowshoe rental and s’mores. $45. | RSVP (530) 581-6610

Spirited dinner party Truckee

Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a Winter Comfort Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97 per person. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com

Inspired by the Alps Alpine Meadows

Alpine Meadows offers a Moonlit Snowshoe Tour and Dinner. Seating times are 5:30, 6:20 and 7:30 p.m. Arrive at Base Lodge 15 minutes before your seating time. Distance quarter-mile uphill. Alps-inspired menu. $35, child; $74, adult. | RSVP squawalpine.com

DEC. 30 | FRIDAY

Heavenly Holidays South Lake Tahoe

Heavenly Ski Resort offers Ice Sculpting exhibitions in the Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Unbuckle Après Ski Party at Tamarack Lodge from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. | skiheavenly.com

Get the max Tahoe Donner

Tahoe Donner Cross Country Ski Area offers a free Caring for Your Cross Country Skis seminar with Far West Nordic guru Roger Chaney. Learn to wax your skis for maximum efficiency. From 4 to 5:30 p.m. | tahoedonner.com

Like walking on snow Olympic Valley

Resort at Squaw Creek offers a sunset snowshoe tour at 4:30 p.m. Meet at the Ice Rink. Fee includes snowshoe rental and s’mores. $45. | RSVP (530) 581-6610

DEC. 31 | SATURDAY

Español and English Truckee

Spanish Story time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Truckee Library. Bilingual stories, songs and rhymes are offered on the last Saturday of every month. | (530) 582-7846



Shoe in the new year Tahoe Donner

A New Year’s Eve Sunset Snowshoe Tour is offered at Tahoe Donner from 4 to 6 p.m. Explore the cross-country trails lit by dusty pink alpenglow followed by libations at Trailside Bar. Snowshoe rentals are $10. Adults, $25 and $15, ages 17 and younger. | Register (530) 587-9484

Light up the run Tahoe Donner

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area has a Torchlight Parade from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Intermediate skiers and riders, ages 10 and older, who can ski unassisted in the dark down Race Course run. There will be music and snacks before the parade. Signups are at 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Loading time for the run is 6:15 pm. Free. New this year is a Fireworks Show immediately after the parade. | tahoedonner.com

Heavenly New Year’s Eve Celebration South Lake Tahoe

The day starts with Ice Sculpting exhibitions in the Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and an Unbuckle Après Ski Party at Tamarack Lodge from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The evening is packed with world-class music, games, fireworks and the world’s only Gondola Ball Drop at 9 p.m. Entertainment includes an outdoor concert, ice sculpting performances, fire dancers, a photo booth and face painting. The party continues into the night at one of the many casino nightclubs. | skiheavenly.com

NYE Fire and Ice party Northstar

Ring in the New Year with live music, ice skating and roasting s’mores by the fire at Northstar California. Enjoy a fireworks exhibition at 9 p.m. and fun with the whole family. | northstarcalifornia.com

New Year’s Eve Celebration Kirkwood

Ring in the New Year with an evening of fun at Kirkwood Mountain Resort with the Kirkwood Torchlight Parade at 6:45 p.m. followed by a spectacular fireworks display viewable from the Village Plaza area. The Wall Bar and K-Bar in the Village Plaza will be open before the festivities and there will be an on-snow bonfire. | kirkwood.com

New Year’s Eve celebration & fireworks Olympic Valley

Ring in the New Year in style at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows with free live music in The Village, fireworks and all night parties. Enjoy the Torchlight Parade, a kids’ torchlight parade, fireworks at 7 p.m. and more. | squawalpine.com

NYE on the lake Tahoe City

Jake’s on the Lake will ring in the New Year with a three-course dinner, DJ and dancing. First seating is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the second seating is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. DJ dance party is from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | RSVP jakestahoe.com

NYE parties for the family Olympic Valley

Resort at Squaw Creek will host three New Year’s Eve parties for everyone in the family. The Grand Celebration (age 21+) features live entertainment, balloon drop, champagne toast — dinner option at 7 p.m., party only at 9 p.m. Kids’ Night Out and Teens’ Night Out parties offer age-appropriate games, music, dinner and activities. $35 teen party, $95 kid party, $120 grand celebration. | RSVP squawcreek.com

Thanks for the memories Northstar

New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Ritz-Carlton is in The Living Room, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Cherish the memories of the previous year and create new ones with friends and family while enjoying champagne, desserts, music and dancing. À la carte pricing. | (530) 562-3051

Squaw Valley Prom Olympic Valley

Back for its 13th year, the Squaw Valley Prom is hosted by the High Fives Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising money and awareness for athletes who have suffered a life-altering injury while pursuing their dream in the winter action sports community. | squawalpine.com

Bounce Heavy New Year’s Eve Crystal Bay

Celebrate New Year’s Eve electronic style. Fresh Bakin’, Bass Heavy and the Bounce bring you Bounce Heavy New Year’s Eve at the Tahoe Biltmore with two rooms featuring live and electronic music to ring in 2017. | freshbakin.com

New Year’s at Granlibakken Tahoe City

Granlibakken Tahoe’s NYE celebration includes a buffet followed by music, dancing and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Includes vegan and vegetarian options. | granlibakken.com

Tahoe New Year’s Eve Crystal Bay

Ring in the New Year during the Crystal Bay Club’s New Year’s Eve, Tahoe style with North Mississippi Allstars and special guests John Medeski and Marc Broussard. Jelly Bread rocks the after party. | crystalbaycasino.com

New Year’s Eve Stateline

Three unbelievable New Year’s Eve parties. Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Tahoe’s largest party inside MontBleu. Enjoy your all access pass to three parties in Opal Ultra Lounge, Blu Nightclub and the newly renovated convention center. | montbleuresort.com

JAN. 1 | SUNDAY

A family affair Northstar

Explore the great outdoors in a fun, unintimidating family-friendly atmosphere on snowshoes. The three-hour tours are open to all ages and ability levels. A guide will lead the group, includes hot chocolate, cookies and snow play. Starts at 1 p.m. | RSVP northstarcalifornia.com

JAN. 4 | WEDNESDAY

Historic ski film Incline Village

Diamond Peak hosts historic ski films on select Wednesdays as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration. Watch the classic ski/snowboard film, Warren Miller’s “Skiing on My Mind,” and listen to local historian, Mark McLaughlin, tell stories about the history of skiing and snowboarding in the Lake Tahoe region starting at 5 p.m. | diamondpeak.com

JAN. 5 | THURSDAY

Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe

“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com

Hear from the best Olympic Valley

Alpenglow Winter Film Series showcases locals and athletes sharing their adventures in the mountains. Patagonia athlete Tommy Caldwell will discuss the word’s hardest climb. At the Olympic Valley Lodge at 7 p.m. Free. | squawalpine.com

JAN. 6 | FRIDAY

Making a record Alpine Meadows

Alpine Meadows will host the world’s largest ski and snowboard lesson from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to set the Guinness Book of World Records. Skiers must be age 13 and older. The first 25 skiers and 25 snowboarders to register will receive the lesson for free. | squawalpine.com

Share and write Incline Village

Lifescapes, a memoir-writing program for seniors, is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Incline Village Library. First and third Fridays of each month. All are welcome. | (775) 832-4130

Tasting Notes Olympic Valley

Mumble on the Mountain at Squaw Valley starts with Tasting Notes from 3:30 to 5 at Plaza Bar Live music and Lagunitas tap takeover is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must be age 21 and older. | squawalpine.com

Whose night out? Tahoe Donner

On the first Friday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m., ages 4 to 9 year are to a night out of games, dinner, arts and crafts, movie and bedtime story at Northwoods Clubhouse. Parents may enjoy a night out while the trained staff is on hand. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment is required at least one day in advance. $20 per child. | RSVP (530) 587-9437

Booking signing & reading Tahoe City

Local author Bill Lindemann will launch his new novel, “Between the Waves,” in paperback with a reading and book signing at the West Shore Market from 6 to 8 p.m. “Between the Waves” is his first novel set in the Lake Tahoe area.

Spirited dinner party Truckee

Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a Nordic Adventure Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97 per person. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com

Sled under lights Tahoe Donner

Friday Night Tubing starts at 6:30 p.m. at Tahoe Donner SnowPlay. Admission includes tubing and sledding equipment. | tahoedonner.com

JAN. 6-8 | FRIDAY-SATURDAY

All things Burton Northstar

Burton Mountain Festival will return to Northstar in the Village from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The festival offers free 2017 Burton hard-good demos, women’s-specific demos and a Burton Girls’ ride day. Highlights also include snowboarding lessons in Riglet Park for younger kids as well as an interactive sponsor village with product giveaways, a free live concert, team rider appearances and more. | northstarcalifornia.com

JAN. 7 | SATURDAY

Keep the date Soda Springs

Donner Summit Area Association will hold a Community Cleanup at 10 a.m. Details TBA. | donnersummitareaassociation.org

Tasting Notes Olympic Valley

Mumble on the Mountain continues at Squaw Valley an après ski party with a live DJ at KT Base Bar from 1 to 4 p.m. The After Party moves to Olympic Village Lodge with live music starting at 9 p.m. $10 for after party. Must be age 21 and older. | squawalpine.com

Spirited dinner party Truckee

Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a Nordic Adventure Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97 per person. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com

Howl at the moon Kirkwood

Kirkwood Cross Country & Snowshoe Center offers full moon snowshoe trek at 6 p.m. Guided trek is $35, $5 snowshoe rental. | RSVP kirkwood.com



JAN. 7-8 | SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Get in the snow Kirkwood

Kirkwood is hosting Winter Trails Day a nationwide event with the goal to expose the public to snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Kirkwood will be offering rentals, brief instructions and trail pass at half price. | RSVP (209) 258-7248 or kirkwoodxc@vailresorts.com

JAN. 10 | TUESDAY

Rise and shine Truckee

Good Morning Truckee is held from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Truckee Tahoe Airport on the second Tuesday of every month. Today’s topic is The Housing Challenge with Ulrik Binzer of Host Compliance, Hirsh Jain of Airbnb and Stacy Caldwell of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation. Open to everyone. $12, $10 chamber members; includes breakfast. | (530) 587-8808

JAN. 11 | WEDNESDAY

Historic ski film Incline Village

Diamond Peak hosts historic ski films on select Wednesdays as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration. Watch the classic ski/snowboard film Warren Miller’s “Beyond the Edge” and listen to local historian, Mark McLaughlin, tell stories about the history of skiing and snowboarding in the Lake Tahoe region starting at 5 p.m. | diamondpeak.com



JAN. 12 | THURSDAY

Moonlit trek Tahoe Vista

Tahoe Adventure Company offers a Full Wolf Moon trek on snowshoes from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. No experience necessary. Fee includes equipment, guides, hot drinks, trail snacks and permits. | tahoeadventurecompany.com

Charity Mixer South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Chamber hosts a Charity Mixer from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Riva Grill to benefit Bread & Broth food bank. Enjoy a raffle, appetizers, drinks and photo booth. Donations accepted. $30 minimum, $20 members. Includes drink and raffle ticket. | Tickets tahoechamber.org

Before you count on it South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science hosts a Learn About the Count dinner the night before the Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Count. At Lake Tahoe Pizza Co. from 6 to 8 p.m. Seating is limited. Cost $15. | RSVP tinsweb.org

Winter wines featured Truckee

Ritz-Carlton offers a memorable dining adventure, Winter Vintner Dinner Series, a delectable four-course meal featuring different Northern California wineries and fresh, local ingredients. The series is offered at 6:30 p.m. $125 per person. | RSVP (800) 241-3333

JAN. 13 | FRIDAY

You count on it South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science hosts the 36th annual Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Count from 9 a.m. to noon. There are 26 stations around the Lake Tahoe Basin. See Web for details. | RSVP tinsweb.org

JAN. 14 | SATURDAY

How far Tahoe Donner

Snowball Launching Contest is at Tahoe Donner Snowplay at 1:30 p.m. Use one of Snowplay’s snowball launchers to see how far the snowballs will fly. | tahoedonner.com



Kids Night Out Tahoe City

Drop off the little ones, ages 5 and older, at Rideout Community Center from 4 to 10 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Kids can enjoy a dinner, crafts, movies and games. Preregistration is required. $15 per child. | (530) 583-3440

Snowshoe under the stars Northstar

Tahoe Star Tours will host an evening under the stars pairing stargazing with a snowshoe tour led by local astronomer, Tony Berendsen. Guests of all ages will enjoy an easy to moderate snowshoe walk followed a view of constellations through high-powered telescopes. Tours are approximately 2 to 2.5 hours. Meet at 5 p.m. at Northstar’s Cross-Country Ski, Telemark & Snowshoe Center. | tahoestartours.com

Inspired by the Alps Alpine Meadows

Alpine Meadows offers a Moonlit Snowshoe Tour and Dinner. Seating times are 5:30, 6:20 and 7:30 p.m. Arrive at Base Lodge 15 minutes before your seating time. Distance ¼-mile. Alps-inspired menu. $35, child; $74, adult. | RSVP squawalpine.com

Full-on moon hike Tahoma

Sierra State Parks Foundation offers a full moon snowshoe hike from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Sugar Pine Point State Park. Hike through history under the stars with state parks guides. $30 adult, $15 ages 12 and younger. | sierraparks.org

Spirited dinner party Truckee

Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a Mediterranean Winter Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97 per person. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com

JAN. 14-16 | SATURDAY-MONDAY

Ski for less Tahoe venues

Skiing For Schools is at participating resorts: Homewood, Tahoe Donner Downhill and Cross Country and Tahoe Cross Country. Lift tickets are offered at discount prices and proceeds go to Excellence in Education to help local schools. | exined.org

JAN. 15 | SUNDAY

Be the first Homewood

Homewood Mountain Ski Resort offers First Tracks Breakfasts in North Lodge from 7 to 7:45 a.m., followed by an early load of Madden Chair and the opportunity to ski early morning laps off Old Homewood Express. | RSVP skihomewood.com

A family affair Northstar

Explore the great outdoors in a fun, unintimidating family-friendly atmosphere on snowshoes. The three-hour tours are open to all ages and ability levels. A guide will lead the group, includes hot chocolate, cookies and snow play. Starts at 1 p.m. | RSVP northstarcalifornia.com

Spirited dinner party Truckee

Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a Mediterranean Winter Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com

JAN. 17 | TUESDAY

Experience the wine Kings Beach

Wine Tahoe offers free wine-tasting experiences from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at North Tahoe Event Center the third Tuesday of each month. Space is limited. No walk-ins. | RSVP info@winetahoe.com

JAN. 19 | THURSDAY

About the river Truckee

Truckee River Watershed Council hosts River Talk, a one-hour virtual tour of the projects throughout the watershed. It is a chance for guests to learn about the council’s work and offer comments and feedback. At 8 a.m. in the TRWC office. | RSVP (530) 550-8760

Ta, ta, ta tasting Truckee

Third Thursday Tasting at The Pour House is from 5 to 7 p.m. | thepourhousetruckee.com



Natural ebb and flow Incline Village

Tahoe Environmental Research Center offers a lecture, The Tahoe Natural Year, by Will Richardson. The planet’s orbit causes shifting weather patterns, migrations of animals, the emergence and disappearance of plants and wildlife and other natural phenomena. Learn about these natural history topics and track the ebb and flow of the Sierra’s seasons. No-host bar at 5:30 p.m.; public presentation at 6 p.m. | RSVP terc.ucdavis.edu

JAN. 20 | FRIDAY

Share and write Incline Village

Lifescapes, a memoir-writing program for seniors, is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Incline Village Library. First and third Fridays of each month. All are welcome. | (775) 832-4130

Spirited dinner party Truckee

Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a South for the Winter Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com

Inspiring conversation Truckee

Sierra College Insights at the Tahoe-Truckee campus features Justin Gifford, Ph.D., on “Black Lives Matter and the Black Panther Party.” The program is from 7 to 8:15 p.m., refreshments from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Dr. Gifford, an associate professor of English at UNR, specializes in American and African American literature and culture. Free. | RSVP sierracollege.ticketleap.com



JAN. 21 | SATURDAY

Local guided hike Truckee

Local Carmen Carr will lead a hike on Lost Trail Lodge at 9 a.m. From the I-80 Donner Pass Road exit drive past the Chevron and 76 service stations and the Inn at Truckee for half a mile and park in the winter parking area. | (530) 550-5192

March on Truckee

Meet at Bridge Street and Donner Pass Road at 9 a.m. to walk down Donner Pass Road to Safeway in support of the Million Women March in Washington, D.C. Feel free to carry signs but keep the signs respectful. All welcome. | March on Truckee on Facebook

Education snow trek Mount Rose

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science offers Wonders of Winter Snowshoe Trek at 9:30 a.m. to noon through Tahoe Meadows and up Chickadee Ridge. Naturalist Sarah Hockensmith will lead 2-mile round-trip hike; family-friendly. Ages 10+. Free. | RSVP sarah@tinsweb.org

How fast Tahoe Donner

Fastest Tube Event is at Tahoe Donner Snowplay from 1 to 2:30 p.m. | tahoedonner.com

Promote local writers Truckee

Literary Arts & Wines is a monthly reading series every third Sunday at 5 p.m. to promote the work of emerging regional writers at Art Truckee. | literaryartsandwine.com

Whose night out? Tahoe Donner

On the first Friday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m., ages 4 to 9 year are to a night out of games, dinner, arts and crafts, movie and bedtime story at Northwoods Clubhouse. Parents may enjoy a night out while the trained staff is on hand. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment is required at least one day in advance. $20 per child. | RSVP (530) 587-9437

Mountain know-how Truckee

Tahoe Mountain Sports presents Master the Mountain series of free in-store avalanche education at 6 p.m. Avalanche Airbag Debate will cover the difference between passive and active safety gear. Gear reps will prove why their airbags are the best. | tahoemountainsports.com

Spirited dinner party Truckee

Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a South for the Winter Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com

JAN. 24 | TUESDAY

Appreciate the favor Tahoe City

Tahoe City Downtown Association celebrates its members and volunteers at 5:30 p.m. Meet TCDA staff, board of directors and fellow business members for food, fun and drinks at The Blue Agave. Enjoy a drink and complimentary appetizers while mingling and chatting about Tahoe City’s bright future. | visittahoecity.org

JAN. 25 | WEDNESDAY

Historic ski film Incline Village

Diamond Peak hosts historic ski films on select Wednesdays as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration. Watch the classic ski/snowboard film Warren Miller’s “Snowriders” and listen to local historians tell stories about the history of skiing and snowboarding in the Lake Tahoe region starting at 5 p.m. | diamondpeak.com

JAN. 27 | FRIDAY

Spirited dinner party Truckee

Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a Chinese New Year Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com



JAN. 28 | SATURDAY

All things winter Tahoe Donner

Winterpalooza at Tahoe Donner Snowplay is an all-day event that includes tube racing, snowman building, relay races and more. | tahoedonner.com



Spirited dinner party Truckee

Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a Chinese New Year Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com

Honoring ability Olympic Valley

Achieve Tahoe’s Ability Bash is at Olympic Village Lodge at 6 p.m. The dinner and silent auction honors the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces disabled while in service and the 50 years of supporting disabled people through adaptive outdoor recreation. Emcee Andy Wirth, CEO of Squaw Valley Ski Holdings. $150. | achievetahoe.org



FEB. 1 | WEDNESDAY

Historic ski film Incline Village

Diamond Peak hosts historic ski films on select Wednesdays as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration. Watch the classic ski/snowboard film, Warren Miller’s “Off the Grid,” and listen to local historians tell stories about the history of skiing and snowboarding in the Lake Tahoe region starting at 5 p.m. | diamondpeak.com

FEB. 2 | THURSDAY

Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe

“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com

TERC Talk Incline Village

Christopher Hare, Ph.D., from UC Davis political science department will speak on “Aggravated Divisions: Political Polarization and Policymaking after the 2016 Election.” A diverse set of conflicts continue to overlap and produce polarized voting patterns, partisan behaviors and increasing distrust and dislike of those in rival ideological and partisan camps. No-host bar at 5:30; presentation at 6 p.m. | RSVP terc.usdavis.edu

FEB. 3 | FRIDAY

Sled under lights Tahoe Donner

Friday Night Tubing starts at 6:30 p.m. at Tahoe Donner Snowplay. Admission includes tubing and sledding equipment. | tahoedonner.com

FEB. 3-4 FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Meet the author Incline Village

Sierra Nevada College Writers in The Woods features Shaun Griffin, the author of “What the Desert Surrenders” and “Bathing in the River of Ashes.” He is a poet and editor from Virginia City and teaches poetry workshops. He will give a reading of his work on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and teach a workshop on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Reading is free and open to the public; the workshop is $50. | Register sierranevada.edu

FEB. 4 | SATURDAY

Howl at the moon Kirkwood

Kirkwood Cross Country & Snowshoe Center offers full moon snowshoe trek at 6 p.m. Guided trek is $35 per person, plus a $5 snowshoe rental. | RSVP kirkwood.com

FEB. 5 | SUNDAY

Be the first Homewood

Homewood Mountain Ski Resort offers First Tracks Breakfasts in North Lodge from 7 to 7:45 a.m., followed by an early load of Madden Chair and the opportunity to ski early morning laps off Old Homewood Express. | RSVP skihomewood.com

FEB. 9 | THURSDAY

TERC Talks Incline Village

Steve Sadro, Ph.D., of UC Davis’s environmental science and policy department, will talk on “Climate change and lake temperature in the Sierra Nevada: There’s no business like snow business.” Through decades of climate and water temperature data from a high-elevation catchment in the southern Sierra Nevada, researchers are able to illustrate the magnitude of warming taking place and the role of winter snow-pack in regulating lake temperatures. No-host bar at 5:30; presentation at 6 p.m. | RSVP terc.ucdavis.edu

Winter wines featured Truckee

Ritz-Carlton offers a memorable dining adventure, Winter Vintner Dinner Series, a delectable four-course meal featuring different Northern California wineries and fresh, local ingredients. The series is offered at 6:30 p.m. $125 per person. | RSVP (800) 241-3333



FEB. 10 | FRIDAY

Moonlit trek Tahoe Vista

Tahoe Adventure Company offers a Full Snow Moon trek on snowshoes. From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. No experience necessary. Fee includes equipment, guides, hot drinks, trail snacks and permits. | tahoeadventurecompany.com

By the light of the moon Incline Village

Community Snowshoe Full Moon Hike to Diamond Peak’s Snowflake Lodge. Meet at the resort’s main lodge at 5 p.m. Perfect for ages 9 and older. Light fare to purchase at the top. | RSVP (775) 832-1310

Father Daughter Dance Crystal Bay

The eighth annual Father Daughter Dance, hosted by Tahoe SAFE Alliance, is at Tahoe Biltmore from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy dancing and music, cake and snacks, and activity booths including crafts, picture-frame decorating, a princess castle and more. Advance $30 and $5 for each additional child, $40 at the door. | tahoesafealliance.org

FEB. 11 | SATURDAY

Kids Night Out Tahoe City

Drop off the little ones, ages 5 and older, at Rideout Community Center from 4 to 10 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Kids can enjoy a dinner, crafts, movies and games. Preregistration is required. $15 per child. | (530) 583-3440

Snowshoe under the stars Northstar

Tahoe Star Tours will host an evening under the stars pairing stargazing with a snowshoe tour led by local astronomer, Tony Berendsen. Guests of all ages will enjoy an easy to moderate snowshoe walk followed a view of constellations through high-powered telescopes. Tours are approximately 2 to 2.5 hours. Meet at 5 p.m. at Northstar’s Cross-Country Ski, Telemark & Snowshoe Center. | tahoestartours.com

Full-moon lake effect Truckee

Full Moon Snowshoe Tour is at Tahoe Donner Cross Country Ski Area from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy the full moon on this guided snowshoe hike above Donner Lake. | tahoedonner.com

Full-on moon hike Tahoma

Sierra State Parks Foundation offers a full moon snowshoe hike from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Sugar Pine Point State Park. Hike through history under the stars with state parks guides. $30 adult, $15 ages 12 and younger. | sierraparks.org

FEB. 16 | THURSDAY

Ta, ta, ta tasting Truckee

Third Thursday Tasting at The Pour House is from 5 to 7 p.m. | thepourhousetruckee.com

FEB. 18 | SATURDAY

Promote local writers Truckee

Literary Arts & Wines is a monthly reading series every third Sunday at 5 p.m. to promote the work of emerging regional writers at Art Truckee. | literaryartsandwine.com

Tails are wagging Northstar

The 9th annual Black Tie & Tails Fundraising Gala is at the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe from 5:30 to 11 p.m. More than 350 guests, many with their canine companions, will be greeted by a Hollywood-style red carpet entry, followed by champagne and hors d’oeuvre, an elegant dining experience, music, dancing and entertainment. $175. Funds go to Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. | (530) 582-2468

FEB.18-26 | SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Ski for less Tahoe venues

Skiing For Schools is at participating resorts: Homewood, Tahoe Donner Downhill and Cross Country and Tahoe Cross Country. Lift tickets are offered at discount prices and all proceeds go to Excellence in Education to help local schools. | exined.org

FEB. 19 | SUNDAY

A family affair Northstar

Explore the great outdoors in a fun, unintimidating family-friendly atmosphere on snowshoes. The three-hour tours are open to all ages and ability levels. A guide will lead the group, includes hot chocolate, cookies and snow play. Starts at 1 p.m. | RSVP northstarcalifornia.com

Inspired by the Alps Alpine Meadows

Alpine Meadows offers a Moonlit Snowshoe Tour and Dinner. Seating times are 5:30, 6:20 and 7:30 p.m. Arrive at Base Lodge 15 minutes before your seating time. Distance ¼-mile. Alps-inspired menu. $35, child; $74, adult. | RSVP squawalpine.com

FEB. 21 | TUESDAY

Experience the wine Kings Beach

Wine Tahoe offers free wine-tasting experiences from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at North Tahoe Event Center the third Tuesday of each month. Space is limited. No walk-ins. | RSVP info@winetahoe.com

FEB. 23 | THURSDAY

Hear from the best Olympic Valley

Alpenglow Winter Film Series showcases locals and athletes sharing their adventures in the mountains. High Altitude Eddie Bauer athletes Adrian Ballinger and Cory Richards will discuss ascents of Mt. Everest. At the Olympic Valley Lodge at 7 p.m. Free. | squawalpine.com



FEB. 25 | SATURDAY

Glow bright Tahoe Donner

A Glowstick Parade & Carnival is at Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area. This kids’ version of the Torchlight Parade is for ages 10 and younger. Music and snacks will be provided. Signup starts at 4:30 p.m. | tahoedonner.com



MARCH 2 | THURSDAY

Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe

“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com

MARCH 3 | FRIDAY

Sled under lights Tahoe Donner

Friday Night Tubing starts at 6:30 p.m. at Tahoe Donner Snowplay. Admission includes tubing and sledding equipment. | tahoedonner.com

MARCH 3-4 | FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Meet the author Incline Village

Sierra Nevada College Writers in The Woods features Brian Turner, the author of two collections of poetry: “Here, Bullet” and “Phantom Noise.” He is the director of the SNC, MFA program in creative writing. He will give a reading of his work on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and teach a workshop on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Reading is free and open to the public; the workshop is $50. | Register sierranevada.edu



MARCH 3-12 | FRIDAY-SUNDAY

SnowFest! Area venues

Every spring since 1982, North Lake Tahoe comes alive with 10 fun-filled days and nights jam packed with events and activities for all ages. On and off the mountain, at North Tahoe’s resorts and vibrant lakeside neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy on-snow events, participate in special events, parades, races, parties, concerts, theater and more. | tahoesnowfest.org

MARCH 4 | SATURDAY

Built from snow Tahoe Donner

A Snowman Building Contest is at Tahoe Donner Snowplay. Snowmen or women must be built before 2 p.m. to be considered in the contest. | tahoedonner.com



Alpenglow treks Kirkwood

Kirkwood Cross-Country & Snowshoe Center offers sunset snowshoe treks at 4:30 p.m. Enjoy the colors of the sunset to the west and the alpenglow on the red cliffs to the east. $25 per person. | RSVP (209) 258-7248



MARCH 9 | THURSDAY

Winter wines featured Truckee

Ritz-Carlton offers a memorable dining adventure, Winter Vintner Dinner Series, a delectable four-course meal featuring different Northern California wineries and fresh, local ingredients. The series is offered at 6:30 p.m. $125 per person. | RSVP (800) 241-3333



MARCH 9-12 | THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Watch the pros Olympic Valley

The Audi FIS World Cup will be at Squaw Valley. Witness world-class ski racing from Olympians and Olympian hopefuls. Watch for free in the standing-room section near the finish arena or buy Club and VIP tickets for the premier viewing experience. | squawalpine.com

MARCH 10 | FRIDAY

By the light of the moon Incline Village

Community Snowshoe Full Moon Hike to Diamond Peak’s Snowflake Lodge. Meet at the resort’s main lodge at 5 p.m. Perfect for ages 9 and older. Light fare to purchase at the top. RSVP (775) 832-1310

MARCH 11 | SATURDAY

Kids Night Out Tahoe City

Drop off the little ones, ages 5 and older, at Rideout Community Center from 4 to 10 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Kids can enjoy a dinner, crafts, movies and games. $15 per child. | RSVP (530) 583-3440

Alpenglow treks Kirkwood

Kirkwood Cross-Country & Snowshoe Center offers sunset snowshoe treks at 4:30 p.m. Enjoy the colors of the sunset to the west and the alpenglow on the red cliffs to the east. $25 per person. | RSVP (209) 258-7248

Moonlit trek Tahoe Vista

Tahoe Adventure Company offers a Full Worm Moon trek on snowshoes. From 5 to 8 p.m. No experience necessary. Fee includes equipment, guides, hot drinks, trail snacks and permits. | tahoeadventurecompany.com



Full-moon lake effect Truckee

Full Moon Snowshoe Tour is at Tahoe Donner Cross Country Ski Area from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy the full moon on this guided snowshoe hike above Donner Lake. | tahoedonner.com

Full-on moon hike Tahoma

Sierra State Parks Foundation offers a full moon snowshoe hike from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Sugar Pine Point State Park. Hike through history under the stars with state parks guides. $30 adult, $15 ages 12 and younger. | sierraparks.org



MARCH 12 | SUNDAY

Be the first Homewood

Homewood Mountain Ski Resort offers First Tracks Breakfasts in North Lodge from 7 to 7:45 a.m., followed by an early load of Madden Chair and the opportunity to ski early morning laps off Old Homewood Express. | RSVP skihomewood.com

Doggone fun Tahoe Donner

I-Did-A-Run at Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area is for dogs of all shapes and sizes. They compete in this entertaining, timed dog-pull race that raises money for the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. | tahoedonner.com

Moonlit trek Tahoe Vista

Tahoe Adventure Company offers a Full Worm Moon trek on snowshoes. From 6 to 9 p.m. No experience necessary. Fee includes equipment, guides, hot drinks, trail snacks and permits. | tahoeadventurecompany.com

MARCH 19 | THURSDAY

Ta, ta, ta tasting Truckee

Third Thursday Tasting at The Pour House is from 5 to 7 p.m. | thepourhousetruckee.com

MARCH 18 | SUNDAY

Bowling for snow Tahoe Donner

Snow Tube Bowling is on at Tahoe Donner Snowplay from noon to 2 pm. Take bowling to the next level by sending your teammate down the tube lane in an attempt to knock down giant inflatable bowling pins for a strike. | tahoedonner.com

Promote local writers Truckee

Literary Arts & Wines is a monthly reading series every third Sunday at 5 p.m. to promote the work of emerging regional writers at Art Truckee. | literaryartsandwine.com

MARCH 21 | TUESDAY

Experience the wine Kings Beach

Wine Tahoe offers free wine-tasting experiences from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at North Tahoe Event Center the third Tuesday of each month. Space is limited. No walk-ins. | RSVP info@winetahoe.com

MARCH 25-APRIL 2 | SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Ski for less Tahoe venues

Skiing For Schools is at participating resorts: Homewood, Tahoe Donner Downhill and Cross Country and Tahoe Cross Country. Lift tickets are offered at discount prices and all proceeds go to Excellence in Education to help local schools. | exined.org



MARCH 26 | SUNDAY

Banana Split Extravaganza Tahoe Donner

Help devour an incredible 200-foot banana split at 1:30 p.m. at the Banana Split Extravaganza at Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area. Grab a spoon because this will be one tasty monster. Free. | tahoedonner.com

MARCH 31 | FRIDAY

Business recognition Stateline, Nev.

Tahoe Chamber hosts the 2017 Business Expo at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe. Booth and sponsor registration for chamber members open. Annual tradeshow has silent auction. | tahoechamber.org

APRIL 6 | THURSDAY

TERC Talks Incline Village

TERC offers “Recovering the Endangered Mountain Yellow-legged Frog in the Sierra Nevada,” with Roland Knapp, Ph.D., of Sierra Nevada Aquatic Research Laboratory UC Santa Barbara. A world with no frogs is a possibility in the Sierra Nevada; 90 percent of the Mountain Yellow-legged Frogs have been disappearing due to an amphibian pathogen and loss of habitat from fish introductions in our lakes. No-host bar at 5:30; presentation at 6 p.m. | RSVP terc.ucdavis.edu

Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe

“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com

APRIL 8 | SATURDAY

New spin on egg hunt Incline Village

Underwater Egg Hunt at Incline Village Recreation Center from noon to 1:30 p.m. Every child gets a prize. Big Bunny will be there. | (775) 832-1310

Kids Night Out Tahoe City

Drop off the little ones, ages 5 and older, at Rideout Community Center from 4 to 10 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Kids can enjoy a dinner, crafts, movies and games. Preregistration is required. $15 per child. | (530) 583-3440

APRIL 10 | MONDAY

Moonlit trek Tahoe Vista

Tahoe Adventure Company offers a Full Pink Moon trek on snowshoes. From 6 to 9 p.m. No experience necessary. Fee includes equipment, guides, hot drinks, trail snacks and permits. | tahoeadventurecompany.com

APRIL 13 | THURSDAY

Ta, ta, ta tasting Truckee

Third Thursday Tasting at The Pour House is from 5 to 7 p.m. | thepourhousetruckee.com

APRIL 15 | SATURDAY

It’s simply extravagant hunt Incline Village

Spring Eggstravaganza Community Egg Hunt is at 11 a.m. sharp at Incline Village Recreation Center. Get picture taken with Big Bunny. For ages 11 to infants. | (775) 832-1310

Promote local writers Truckee

Literary Arts & Wines is a monthly reading series every third Sunday at 5 p.m. to promote the work of emerging regional writers at Art Truckee. | literaryartsandwine.com

MAY 4 | THURSDAY

Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe

MAY 20 | SUNDAY

JUNE 1 | THURSDAY

JUNE 10 | SATURDAY

JUNE 17 | SUNDAY

JULY 6 | THURSDAY

JULY 11-16 | TUESDAY-SUNDAY

Golfing celebrities Stateline, Nev.

American Century Celebrity Golf Championship is at Edgewood Tahoe. Details TBA. | tahoesouth.com

AUG. 3 | THURSDAY

SEPT. 7 | THURSDAY

OCT. 5 | THURSDAY

NOV. 2 | THURSDAY

DEC. 7 | THURSDAY

