Events | Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 12, 2017

Tahoe rings in the New Year
New Year’s Eve in Tahoe is an extravaganza of celebrations throughout the region from dance parties and kids’ celebrations to torchlight parades and plenty of fireworks. The three-day SnowGlobe Music Festival returns to the South Shore to kick off the New Year’s festivities starting on Dec. 29 (read the feature in this issue’s Music Scene for details) and music will fill the mountains into the wee hours of the night.
Courtesy Northstar California
If you’re planning a night on the town, make your reservations early and please use some of the region’s free transportation to get home. For transit options, visit laketahoetransit.com on the North Shore and Truckee, or tahoetransportation.org on the South Shore. For details on New Year’s celebrations see the Events calendar and check out all of the live music options in the Entertainment Calendar.
Courtesy Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows
Tahoe Fireworks Celebrations
6:45 p.m. | Kirkwood
7 p.m. | Squaw Valley
7 p.m. | Tahoe Donner Downhill
9 p.m. | Heavenly
9 p.m. | Northstar
Courtesy Heavenly
EVERY TUESDAY
Preschoolers wanted Kings Beach
Kings Beach Library offers Preschool Story Time from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. Each week is themed. | (530) 546-2012
Toddler Time Truckee
Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 18 months to 3 years. | (530) 582-7846
Like gliding on snow Tahoe City
Take free intermediate skate ski lessons and free introductory cross-country lessons every Thursday until February at Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area. Intermediate lessons are at 9:15 a.m. Introductory lessons are at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Trail passes and rentals separate. | tahoexc.org
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Babes in Bookland Truckee
Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 6 months to 2 years. | (530) 582-7846
Like gliding on snow Tahoe City
Free introductory skate skiing lessons every Wednesday until February at Tahoe Cross Country Center. At 9:15 a.m. Trail passes and rentals separate. | tahoexc.org
Just heavenly South Lake Tahoe
Wine Wednesdays at The Loft in Heavenly is from 4 to 7. Free wine tasting from different featured winery each week. Half off all house and selected wines by the glass. Free corkage with any entrée. Free guest speaker and/or tasting notes from featured winery. | (530) 523-8024
EVERY THURSDAY
Discuss what’s happening Incline Village
The Conversation Café is a drop-in conversation forum hosted by the Senior Programs staff at Aspen Grove Community Center from 10 to 11:15 a.m. every week except holidays. Participate with people sharing diverse views and a passion for engaging with others over topics and news. $2 donation includes continental breakfast. | (775) 832-1310
Story Time Tahoe City
Tahoe City Library hosts Pre-Schooler Story Time for ages 5 and younger every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. | (530) 583-3382
Toddler Story Time Incline Village
Incline Village Library hosts story time every Thursday from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with stories, puppets, music and movement for ages 6 months to 3 years. | (775) 832-4130
Preschool story time Truckee
Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. for ages 3 years and older. | (530) 582-7846
Help with computers Kings Beach
Kings Beach Library offers ongoing computer help from 3 to 4 p.m. First Thursdays of the month are “Beginners Basic Instruction,” second Thursdays are “Computers Questions with Carl LeBlanc,” third Thursdays are “Everything iPhone” and fourth Thursdays are differing themes about technology. | (530) 546-2021
Wine voyages Olympic Valley
Dive into the cellar at PlumpJack Bar & Café to learn about wine varietals, regions and discover new worldly wines to love. Flights available from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 26 on Thursdays. | squawalpine.com
EVERY FRIDAY
Watching as a family Tahoe Donner
Enjoy a free family movie every Friday at Northwoods Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. with G and PG movies. | (530) 582-9669
EVERY SATURDAY
Crack of dawn Olympic Valley
Dawn Patrol gives skiers access to untouched corduroy or fresh powder on coveted intermediate/advanced terrain at Squaw Valley. Meet at Aerial Tram before 7:40 a.m. Ski from 8 to 9 a.m. before public. Space is limited. | RSVP (800) 403-0206.
Love a parade Northstar
The Ripperoo Parade around the ice rick at Northstar’s Village is every Saturday through April 4, 2017 at 4 p.m. Meet at the Kid’s Ski School entrance at 3:45 pm to participate. Noisemakers and toys will be provided. | northstarcalifornia.com
Like gliding on snow Tahoe City
Free introductory skate skiing lessons every Wednesday until February at Tahoe Cross Country Center. At 9:15 a.m. Trail passes and rentals separate. | tahoexc.org
EVERY SUNDAY
Like gliding on snow Tahoe City
Free introductory skate skiing lessons every Sunday until February at Tahoe Cross Country Center. At 9:15 a.m. Trail passes and rentals separate. | tahoexc.org
Hearty, good snowshoe Kirkwood
Kirkwood Cross Country & Snowshoe Center offers Soup and Shoe every Sunday at noon. An easygoing snowshoe is followed by soup at the Kirkwood Inn. | kirkwood.com
DEC. 29 | THURSDAY
Heavenly Holidays South Lake Tahoe
Heavenly Ski Resort offers Ice Sculpting exhibitions in the Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Unbuckle Après Ski Party at Tamarack Lodge from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. | skiheavenly.com
Après ski awards party Norden
Sugar Bowl Ski Club Kickoff Party is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hambrechts’ private residence. The ski club will award two ski team, academy athletes with scholarships. Food and drinks. | RSVP donnersummitareaassociation.org
Like walking on snow Olympic Valley
Resort at Squaw Creek offers a sunset snowshoe tour at 4:30 p.m. Meet at the Ice Rink. Fee includes snowshoe rental and s’mores. $45. | RSVP (530) 581-6610
Spirited dinner party Truckee
Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a Winter Comfort Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97 per person. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com
Inspired by the Alps Alpine Meadows
Alpine Meadows offers a Moonlit Snowshoe Tour and Dinner. Seating times are 5:30, 6:20 and 7:30 p.m. Arrive at Base Lodge 15 minutes before your seating time. Distance quarter-mile uphill. Alps-inspired menu. $35, child; $74, adult. | RSVP squawalpine.com
DEC. 30 | FRIDAY
Heavenly Holidays South Lake Tahoe
Heavenly Ski Resort offers Ice Sculpting exhibitions in the Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Unbuckle Après Ski Party at Tamarack Lodge from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. | skiheavenly.com
Get the max Tahoe Donner
Tahoe Donner Cross Country Ski Area offers a free Caring for Your Cross Country Skis seminar with Far West Nordic guru Roger Chaney. Learn to wax your skis for maximum efficiency. From 4 to 5:30 p.m. | tahoedonner.com
Like walking on snow Olympic Valley
Resort at Squaw Creek offers a sunset snowshoe tour at 4:30 p.m. Meet at the Ice Rink. Fee includes snowshoe rental and s’mores. $45. | RSVP (530) 581-6610
DEC. 31 | SATURDAY
Español and English Truckee
Spanish Story time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Truckee Library. Bilingual stories, songs and rhymes are offered on the last Saturday of every month. | (530) 582-7846
Shoe in the new year Tahoe Donner
A New Year’s Eve Sunset Snowshoe Tour is offered at Tahoe Donner from 4 to 6 p.m. Explore the cross-country trails lit by dusty pink alpenglow followed by libations at Trailside Bar. Snowshoe rentals are $10. Adults, $25 and $15, ages 17 and younger. | Register (530) 587-9484
Light up the run Tahoe Donner
Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area has a Torchlight Parade from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Intermediate skiers and riders, ages 10 and older, who can ski unassisted in the dark down Race Course run. There will be music and snacks before the parade. Signups are at 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Loading time for the run is 6:15 pm. Free. New this year is a Fireworks Show immediately after the parade. | tahoedonner.com
Heavenly New Year’s Eve Celebration South Lake Tahoe
The day starts with Ice Sculpting exhibitions in the Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and an Unbuckle Après Ski Party at Tamarack Lodge from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The evening is packed with world-class music, games, fireworks and the world’s only Gondola Ball Drop at 9 p.m. Entertainment includes an outdoor concert, ice sculpting performances, fire dancers, a photo booth and face painting. The party continues into the night at one of the many casino nightclubs. | skiheavenly.com
NYE Fire and Ice party Northstar
Ring in the New Year with live music, ice skating and roasting s’mores by the fire at Northstar California. Enjoy a fireworks exhibition at 9 p.m. and fun with the whole family. | northstarcalifornia.com
New Year’s Eve Celebration Kirkwood
Ring in the New Year with an evening of fun at Kirkwood Mountain Resort with the Kirkwood Torchlight Parade at 6:45 p.m. followed by a spectacular fireworks display viewable from the Village Plaza area. The Wall Bar and K-Bar in the Village Plaza will be open before the festivities and there will be an on-snow bonfire. | kirkwood.com
New Year’s Eve celebration & fireworks Olympic Valley
Ring in the New Year in style at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows with free live music in The Village, fireworks and all night parties. Enjoy the Torchlight Parade, a kids’ torchlight parade, fireworks at 7 p.m. and more. | squawalpine.com
NYE on the lake Tahoe City
Jake’s on the Lake will ring in the New Year with a three-course dinner, DJ and dancing. First seating is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the second seating is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. DJ dance party is from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | RSVP jakestahoe.com
NYE parties for the family Olympic Valley
Resort at Squaw Creek will host three New Year’s Eve parties for everyone in the family. The Grand Celebration (age 21+) features live entertainment, balloon drop, champagne toast — dinner option at 7 p.m., party only at 9 p.m. Kids’ Night Out and Teens’ Night Out parties offer age-appropriate games, music, dinner and activities. $35 teen party, $95 kid party, $120 grand celebration. | RSVP squawcreek.com
Thanks for the memories Northstar
New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Ritz-Carlton is in The Living Room, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Cherish the memories of the previous year and create new ones with friends and family while enjoying champagne, desserts, music and dancing. À la carte pricing. | (530) 562-3051
Squaw Valley Prom Olympic Valley
Back for its 13th year, the Squaw Valley Prom is hosted by the High Fives Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising money and awareness for athletes who have suffered a life-altering injury while pursuing their dream in the winter action sports community. | squawalpine.com
Bounce Heavy New Year’s Eve Crystal Bay
Celebrate New Year’s Eve electronic style. Fresh Bakin’, Bass Heavy and the Bounce bring you Bounce Heavy New Year’s Eve at the Tahoe Biltmore with two rooms featuring live and electronic music to ring in 2017. | freshbakin.com
New Year’s at Granlibakken Tahoe City
Granlibakken Tahoe’s NYE celebration includes a buffet followed by music, dancing and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Includes vegan and vegetarian options. | granlibakken.com
Tahoe New Year’s Eve Crystal Bay
Ring in the New Year during the Crystal Bay Club’s New Year’s Eve, Tahoe style with North Mississippi Allstars and special guests John Medeski and Marc Broussard. Jelly Bread rocks the after party. | crystalbaycasino.com
New Year’s Eve Stateline
Three unbelievable New Year’s Eve parties. Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Tahoe’s largest party inside MontBleu. Enjoy your all access pass to three parties in Opal Ultra Lounge, Blu Nightclub and the newly renovated convention center. | montbleuresort.com
JAN. 1 | SUNDAY
A family affair Northstar
Explore the great outdoors in a fun, unintimidating family-friendly atmosphere on snowshoes. The three-hour tours are open to all ages and ability levels. A guide will lead the group, includes hot chocolate, cookies and snow play. Starts at 1 p.m. | RSVP northstarcalifornia.com
JAN. 4 | WEDNESDAY
Historic ski film Incline Village
Diamond Peak hosts historic ski films on select Wednesdays as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration. Watch the classic ski/snowboard film, Warren Miller’s “Skiing on My Mind,” and listen to local historian, Mark McLaughlin, tell stories about the history of skiing and snowboarding in the Lake Tahoe region starting at 5 p.m. | diamondpeak.com
JAN. 5 | THURSDAY
Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe
“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com
Hear from the best Olympic Valley
Alpenglow Winter Film Series showcases locals and athletes sharing their adventures in the mountains. Patagonia athlete Tommy Caldwell will discuss the word’s hardest climb. At the Olympic Valley Lodge at 7 p.m. Free. | squawalpine.com
JAN. 6 | FRIDAY
Making a record Alpine Meadows
Alpine Meadows will host the world’s largest ski and snowboard lesson from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to set the Guinness Book of World Records. Skiers must be age 13 and older. The first 25 skiers and 25 snowboarders to register will receive the lesson for free. | squawalpine.com
Share and write Incline Village
Lifescapes, a memoir-writing program for seniors, is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Incline Village Library. First and third Fridays of each month. All are welcome. | (775) 832-4130
Tasting Notes Olympic Valley
Mumble on the Mountain at Squaw Valley starts with Tasting Notes from 3:30 to 5 at Plaza Bar Live music and Lagunitas tap takeover is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must be age 21 and older. | squawalpine.com
Whose night out? Tahoe Donner
On the first Friday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m., ages 4 to 9 year are to a night out of games, dinner, arts and crafts, movie and bedtime story at Northwoods Clubhouse. Parents may enjoy a night out while the trained staff is on hand. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment is required at least one day in advance. $20 per child. | RSVP (530) 587-9437
Booking signing & reading Tahoe City
Local author Bill Lindemann will launch his new novel, “Between the Waves,” in paperback with a reading and book signing at the West Shore Market from 6 to 8 p.m. “Between the Waves” is his first novel set in the Lake Tahoe area.
Spirited dinner party Truckee
Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a Nordic Adventure Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97 per person. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com
Sled under lights Tahoe Donner
Friday Night Tubing starts at 6:30 p.m. at Tahoe Donner SnowPlay. Admission includes tubing and sledding equipment. | tahoedonner.com
JAN. 6-8 | FRIDAY-SATURDAY
All things Burton Northstar
Burton Mountain Festival will return to Northstar in the Village from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The festival offers free 2017 Burton hard-good demos, women’s-specific demos and a Burton Girls’ ride day. Highlights also include snowboarding lessons in Riglet Park for younger kids as well as an interactive sponsor village with product giveaways, a free live concert, team rider appearances and more. | northstarcalifornia.com
JAN. 7 | SATURDAY
Keep the date Soda Springs
Donner Summit Area Association will hold a Community Cleanup at 10 a.m. Details TBA. | donnersummitareaassociation.org
Tasting Notes Olympic Valley
Mumble on the Mountain continues at Squaw Valley an après ski party with a live DJ at KT Base Bar from 1 to 4 p.m. The After Party moves to Olympic Village Lodge with live music starting at 9 p.m. $10 for after party. Must be age 21 and older. | squawalpine.com
Spirited dinner party Truckee
Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a Nordic Adventure Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97 per person. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com
Howl at the moon Kirkwood
Kirkwood Cross Country & Snowshoe Center offers full moon snowshoe trek at 6 p.m. Guided trek is $35, $5 snowshoe rental. | RSVP kirkwood.com
JAN. 7-8 | SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Get in the snow Kirkwood
Kirkwood is hosting Winter Trails Day a nationwide event with the goal to expose the public to snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Kirkwood will be offering rentals, brief instructions and trail pass at half price. | RSVP (209) 258-7248 or kirkwoodxc@vailresorts.com
JAN. 10 | TUESDAY
Rise and shine Truckee
Good Morning Truckee is held from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Truckee Tahoe Airport on the second Tuesday of every month. Today’s topic is The Housing Challenge with Ulrik Binzer of Host Compliance, Hirsh Jain of Airbnb and Stacy Caldwell of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation. Open to everyone. $12, $10 chamber members; includes breakfast. | (530) 587-8808
JAN. 11 | WEDNESDAY
Historic ski film Incline Village
Diamond Peak hosts historic ski films on select Wednesdays as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration. Watch the classic ski/snowboard film Warren Miller’s “Beyond the Edge” and listen to local historian, Mark McLaughlin, tell stories about the history of skiing and snowboarding in the Lake Tahoe region starting at 5 p.m. | diamondpeak.com
JAN. 12 | THURSDAY
Moonlit trek Tahoe Vista
Tahoe Adventure Company offers a Full Wolf Moon trek on snowshoes from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. No experience necessary. Fee includes equipment, guides, hot drinks, trail snacks and permits. | tahoeadventurecompany.com
Charity Mixer South Lake Tahoe
Tahoe Chamber hosts a Charity Mixer from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Riva Grill to benefit Bread & Broth food bank. Enjoy a raffle, appetizers, drinks and photo booth. Donations accepted. $30 minimum, $20 members. Includes drink and raffle ticket. | Tickets tahoechamber.org
Before you count on it South Lake Tahoe
Tahoe Institute for Natural Science hosts a Learn About the Count dinner the night before the Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Count. At Lake Tahoe Pizza Co. from 6 to 8 p.m. Seating is limited. Cost $15. | RSVP tinsweb.org
Winter wines featured Truckee
Ritz-Carlton offers a memorable dining adventure, Winter Vintner Dinner Series, a delectable four-course meal featuring different Northern California wineries and fresh, local ingredients. The series is offered at 6:30 p.m. $125 per person. | RSVP (800) 241-3333
JAN. 13 | FRIDAY
You count on it South Lake Tahoe
Tahoe Institute for Natural Science hosts the 36th annual Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Count from 9 a.m. to noon. There are 26 stations around the Lake Tahoe Basin. See Web for details. | RSVP tinsweb.org
JAN. 14 | SATURDAY
How far Tahoe Donner
Snowball Launching Contest is at Tahoe Donner Snowplay at 1:30 p.m. Use one of Snowplay’s snowball launchers to see how far the snowballs will fly. | tahoedonner.com
Kids Night Out Tahoe City
Drop off the little ones, ages 5 and older, at Rideout Community Center from 4 to 10 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Kids can enjoy a dinner, crafts, movies and games. Preregistration is required. $15 per child. | (530) 583-3440
Snowshoe under the stars Northstar
Tahoe Star Tours will host an evening under the stars pairing stargazing with a snowshoe tour led by local astronomer, Tony Berendsen. Guests of all ages will enjoy an easy to moderate snowshoe walk followed a view of constellations through high-powered telescopes. Tours are approximately 2 to 2.5 hours. Meet at 5 p.m. at Northstar’s Cross-Country Ski, Telemark & Snowshoe Center. | tahoestartours.com
Inspired by the Alps Alpine Meadows
Alpine Meadows offers a Moonlit Snowshoe Tour and Dinner. Seating times are 5:30, 6:20 and 7:30 p.m. Arrive at Base Lodge 15 minutes before your seating time. Distance ¼-mile. Alps-inspired menu. $35, child; $74, adult. | RSVP squawalpine.com
Full-on moon hike Tahoma
Sierra State Parks Foundation offers a full moon snowshoe hike from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Sugar Pine Point State Park. Hike through history under the stars with state parks guides. $30 adult, $15 ages 12 and younger. | sierraparks.org
Spirited dinner party Truckee
Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a Mediterranean Winter Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97 per person. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com
JAN. 14-16 | SATURDAY-MONDAY
Ski for less Tahoe venues
Skiing For Schools is at participating resorts: Homewood, Tahoe Donner Downhill and Cross Country and Tahoe Cross Country. Lift tickets are offered at discount prices and proceeds go to Excellence in Education to help local schools. | exined.org
JAN. 15 | SUNDAY
Be the first Homewood
Homewood Mountain Ski Resort offers First Tracks Breakfasts in North Lodge from 7 to 7:45 a.m., followed by an early load of Madden Chair and the opportunity to ski early morning laps off Old Homewood Express. | RSVP skihomewood.com
A family affair Northstar
Explore the great outdoors in a fun, unintimidating family-friendly atmosphere on snowshoes. The three-hour tours are open to all ages and ability levels. A guide will lead the group, includes hot chocolate, cookies and snow play. Starts at 1 p.m. | RSVP northstarcalifornia.com
Spirited dinner party Truckee
Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a Mediterranean Winter Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com
JAN. 17 | TUESDAY
Experience the wine Kings Beach
Wine Tahoe offers free wine-tasting experiences from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at North Tahoe Event Center the third Tuesday of each month. Space is limited. No walk-ins. | RSVP info@winetahoe.com
JAN. 19 | THURSDAY
About the river Truckee
Truckee River Watershed Council hosts River Talk, a one-hour virtual tour of the projects throughout the watershed. It is a chance for guests to learn about the council’s work and offer comments and feedback. At 8 a.m. in the TRWC office. | RSVP (530) 550-8760
Ta, ta, ta tasting Truckee
Third Thursday Tasting at The Pour House is from 5 to 7 p.m. | thepourhousetruckee.com
Natural ebb and flow Incline Village
Tahoe Environmental Research Center offers a lecture, The Tahoe Natural Year, by Will Richardson. The planet’s orbit causes shifting weather patterns, migrations of animals, the emergence and disappearance of plants and wildlife and other natural phenomena. Learn about these natural history topics and track the ebb and flow of the Sierra’s seasons. No-host bar at 5:30 p.m.; public presentation at 6 p.m. | RSVP terc.ucdavis.edu
JAN. 20 | FRIDAY
Share and write Incline Village
Lifescapes, a memoir-writing program for seniors, is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Incline Village Library. First and third Fridays of each month. All are welcome. | (775) 832-4130
Spirited dinner party Truckee
Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a South for the Winter Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com
Inspiring conversation Truckee
Sierra College Insights at the Tahoe-Truckee campus features Justin Gifford, Ph.D., on “Black Lives Matter and the Black Panther Party.” The program is from 7 to 8:15 p.m., refreshments from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Dr. Gifford, an associate professor of English at UNR, specializes in American and African American literature and culture. Free. | RSVP sierracollege.ticketleap.com
JAN. 21 | SATURDAY
Local guided hike Truckee
Local Carmen Carr will lead a hike on Lost Trail Lodge at 9 a.m. From the I-80 Donner Pass Road exit drive past the Chevron and 76 service stations and the Inn at Truckee for half a mile and park in the winter parking area. | (530) 550-5192
March on Truckee
Meet at Bridge Street and Donner Pass Road at 9 a.m. to walk down Donner Pass Road to Safeway in support of the Million Women March in Washington, D.C. Feel free to carry signs but keep the signs respectful. All welcome. | March on Truckee on Facebook
Education snow trek Mount Rose
Tahoe Institute for Natural Science offers Wonders of Winter Snowshoe Trek at 9:30 a.m. to noon through Tahoe Meadows and up Chickadee Ridge. Naturalist Sarah Hockensmith will lead 2-mile round-trip hike; family-friendly. Ages 10+. Free. | RSVP sarah@tinsweb.org
How fast Tahoe Donner
Fastest Tube Event is at Tahoe Donner Snowplay from 1 to 2:30 p.m. | tahoedonner.com
Promote local writers Truckee
Literary Arts & Wines is a monthly reading series every third Sunday at 5 p.m. to promote the work of emerging regional writers at Art Truckee. | literaryartsandwine.com
Whose night out? Tahoe Donner
On the first Friday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m., ages 4 to 9 year are to a night out of games, dinner, arts and crafts, movie and bedtime story at Northwoods Clubhouse. Parents may enjoy a night out while the trained staff is on hand. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment is required at least one day in advance. $20 per child. | RSVP (530) 587-9437
Mountain know-how Truckee
Tahoe Mountain Sports presents Master the Mountain series of free in-store avalanche education at 6 p.m. Avalanche Airbag Debate will cover the difference between passive and active safety gear. Gear reps will prove why their airbags are the best. | tahoemountainsports.com
Spirited dinner party Truckee
Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a South for the Winter Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com
JAN. 24 | TUESDAY
Appreciate the favor Tahoe City
Tahoe City Downtown Association celebrates its members and volunteers at 5:30 p.m. Meet TCDA staff, board of directors and fellow business members for food, fun and drinks at The Blue Agave. Enjoy a drink and complimentary appetizers while mingling and chatting about Tahoe City’s bright future. | visittahoecity.org
JAN. 25 | WEDNESDAY
Historic ski film Incline Village
Diamond Peak hosts historic ski films on select Wednesdays as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration. Watch the classic ski/snowboard film Warren Miller’s “Snowriders” and listen to local historians tell stories about the history of skiing and snowboarding in the Lake Tahoe region starting at 5 p.m. | diamondpeak.com
JAN. 27 | FRIDAY
Spirited dinner party Truckee
Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a Chinese New Year Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com
JAN. 28 | SATURDAY
All things winter Tahoe Donner
Winterpalooza at Tahoe Donner Snowplay is an all-day event that includes tube racing, snowman building, relay races and more. | tahoedonner.com
Spirited dinner party Truckee
Stella at Cedar House Sport Hotel offers a Chinese New Year Pop Up Dinner. There is one tasting menu for the gathering, seating is communal and each course is served at the same time with commentary from the Stella kitchen team. $97. Seating is limited. | RSVP cedarhousesporthotel.com
Honoring ability Olympic Valley
Achieve Tahoe’s Ability Bash is at Olympic Village Lodge at 6 p.m. The dinner and silent auction honors the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces disabled while in service and the 50 years of supporting disabled people through adaptive outdoor recreation. Emcee Andy Wirth, CEO of Squaw Valley Ski Holdings. $150. | achievetahoe.org
FEB. 1 | WEDNESDAY
Historic ski film Incline Village
Diamond Peak hosts historic ski films on select Wednesdays as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration. Watch the classic ski/snowboard film, Warren Miller’s “Off the Grid,” and listen to local historians tell stories about the history of skiing and snowboarding in the Lake Tahoe region starting at 5 p.m. | diamondpeak.com
FEB. 2 | THURSDAY
Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe
“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com
TERC Talk Incline Village
Christopher Hare, Ph.D., from UC Davis political science department will speak on “Aggravated Divisions: Political Polarization and Policymaking after the 2016 Election.” A diverse set of conflicts continue to overlap and produce polarized voting patterns, partisan behaviors and increasing distrust and dislike of those in rival ideological and partisan camps. No-host bar at 5:30; presentation at 6 p.m. | RSVP terc.usdavis.edu
FEB. 3 | FRIDAY
Sled under lights Tahoe Donner
Friday Night Tubing starts at 6:30 p.m. at Tahoe Donner Snowplay. Admission includes tubing and sledding equipment. | tahoedonner.com
FEB. 3-4 FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Meet the author Incline Village
Sierra Nevada College Writers in The Woods features Shaun Griffin, the author of “What the Desert Surrenders” and “Bathing in the River of Ashes.” He is a poet and editor from Virginia City and teaches poetry workshops. He will give a reading of his work on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and teach a workshop on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Reading is free and open to the public; the workshop is $50. | Register sierranevada.edu
FEB. 4 | SATURDAY
Howl at the moon Kirkwood
Kirkwood Cross Country & Snowshoe Center offers full moon snowshoe trek at 6 p.m. Guided trek is $35 per person, plus a $5 snowshoe rental. | RSVP kirkwood.com
FEB. 5 | SUNDAY
Be the first Homewood
Homewood Mountain Ski Resort offers First Tracks Breakfasts in North Lodge from 7 to 7:45 a.m., followed by an early load of Madden Chair and the opportunity to ski early morning laps off Old Homewood Express. | RSVP skihomewood.com
FEB. 9 | THURSDAY
TERC Talks Incline Village
Steve Sadro, Ph.D., of UC Davis’s environmental science and policy department, will talk on “Climate change and lake temperature in the Sierra Nevada: There’s no business like snow business.” Through decades of climate and water temperature data from a high-elevation catchment in the southern Sierra Nevada, researchers are able to illustrate the magnitude of warming taking place and the role of winter snow-pack in regulating lake temperatures. No-host bar at 5:30; presentation at 6 p.m. | RSVP terc.ucdavis.edu
Winter wines featured Truckee
Ritz-Carlton offers a memorable dining adventure, Winter Vintner Dinner Series, a delectable four-course meal featuring different Northern California wineries and fresh, local ingredients. The series is offered at 6:30 p.m. $125 per person. | RSVP (800) 241-3333
FEB. 10 | FRIDAY
Moonlit trek Tahoe Vista
Tahoe Adventure Company offers a Full Snow Moon trek on snowshoes. From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. No experience necessary. Fee includes equipment, guides, hot drinks, trail snacks and permits. | tahoeadventurecompany.com
By the light of the moon Incline Village
Community Snowshoe Full Moon Hike to Diamond Peak’s Snowflake Lodge. Meet at the resort’s main lodge at 5 p.m. Perfect for ages 9 and older. Light fare to purchase at the top. | RSVP (775) 832-1310
Father Daughter Dance Crystal Bay
The eighth annual Father Daughter Dance, hosted by Tahoe SAFE Alliance, is at Tahoe Biltmore from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy dancing and music, cake and snacks, and activity booths including crafts, picture-frame decorating, a princess castle and more. Advance $30 and $5 for each additional child, $40 at the door. | tahoesafealliance.org
FEB. 11 | SATURDAY
Kids Night Out Tahoe City
Drop off the little ones, ages 5 and older, at Rideout Community Center from 4 to 10 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Kids can enjoy a dinner, crafts, movies and games. Preregistration is required. $15 per child. | (530) 583-3440
Snowshoe under the stars Northstar
Tahoe Star Tours will host an evening under the stars pairing stargazing with a snowshoe tour led by local astronomer, Tony Berendsen. Guests of all ages will enjoy an easy to moderate snowshoe walk followed a view of constellations through high-powered telescopes. Tours are approximately 2 to 2.5 hours. Meet at 5 p.m. at Northstar’s Cross-Country Ski, Telemark & Snowshoe Center. | tahoestartours.com
Full-moon lake effect Truckee
Full Moon Snowshoe Tour is at Tahoe Donner Cross Country Ski Area from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy the full moon on this guided snowshoe hike above Donner Lake. | tahoedonner.com
Full-on moon hike Tahoma
Sierra State Parks Foundation offers a full moon snowshoe hike from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Sugar Pine Point State Park. Hike through history under the stars with state parks guides. $30 adult, $15 ages 12 and younger. | sierraparks.org
FEB. 16 | THURSDAY
Ta, ta, ta tasting Truckee
Third Thursday Tasting at The Pour House is from 5 to 7 p.m. | thepourhousetruckee.com
FEB. 18 | SATURDAY
Promote local writers Truckee
Literary Arts & Wines is a monthly reading series every third Sunday at 5 p.m. to promote the work of emerging regional writers at Art Truckee. | literaryartsandwine.com
Tails are wagging Northstar
The 9th annual Black Tie & Tails Fundraising Gala is at the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe from 5:30 to 11 p.m. More than 350 guests, many with their canine companions, will be greeted by a Hollywood-style red carpet entry, followed by champagne and hors d’oeuvre, an elegant dining experience, music, dancing and entertainment. $175. Funds go to Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. | (530) 582-2468
FEB.18-26 | SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Ski for less Tahoe venues
Skiing For Schools is at participating resorts: Homewood, Tahoe Donner Downhill and Cross Country and Tahoe Cross Country. Lift tickets are offered at discount prices and all proceeds go to Excellence in Education to help local schools. | exined.org
FEB. 19 | SUNDAY
A family affair Northstar
Explore the great outdoors in a fun, unintimidating family-friendly atmosphere on snowshoes. The three-hour tours are open to all ages and ability levels. A guide will lead the group, includes hot chocolate, cookies and snow play. Starts at 1 p.m. | RSVP northstarcalifornia.com
Inspired by the Alps Alpine Meadows
Alpine Meadows offers a Moonlit Snowshoe Tour and Dinner. Seating times are 5:30, 6:20 and 7:30 p.m. Arrive at Base Lodge 15 minutes before your seating time. Distance ¼-mile. Alps-inspired menu. $35, child; $74, adult. | RSVP squawalpine.com
FEB. 21 | TUESDAY
Experience the wine Kings Beach
Wine Tahoe offers free wine-tasting experiences from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at North Tahoe Event Center the third Tuesday of each month. Space is limited. No walk-ins. | RSVP info@winetahoe.com
FEB. 23 | THURSDAY
Hear from the best Olympic Valley
Alpenglow Winter Film Series showcases locals and athletes sharing their adventures in the mountains. High Altitude Eddie Bauer athletes Adrian Ballinger and Cory Richards will discuss ascents of Mt. Everest. At the Olympic Valley Lodge at 7 p.m. Free. | squawalpine.com
FEB. 25 | SATURDAY
Glow bright Tahoe Donner
A Glowstick Parade & Carnival is at Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area. This kids’ version of the Torchlight Parade is for ages 10 and younger. Music and snacks will be provided. Signup starts at 4:30 p.m. | tahoedonner.com
MARCH 2 | THURSDAY
Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe
“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com
MARCH 3 | FRIDAY
Sled under lights Tahoe Donner
Friday Night Tubing starts at 6:30 p.m. at Tahoe Donner Snowplay. Admission includes tubing and sledding equipment. | tahoedonner.com
MARCH 3-4 | FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Meet the author Incline Village
Sierra Nevada College Writers in The Woods features Brian Turner, the author of two collections of poetry: “Here, Bullet” and “Phantom Noise.” He is the director of the SNC, MFA program in creative writing. He will give a reading of his work on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and teach a workshop on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Reading is free and open to the public; the workshop is $50. | Register sierranevada.edu
MARCH 3-12 | FRIDAY-SUNDAY
SnowFest! Area venues
Every spring since 1982, North Lake Tahoe comes alive with 10 fun-filled days and nights jam packed with events and activities for all ages. On and off the mountain, at North Tahoe’s resorts and vibrant lakeside neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy on-snow events, participate in special events, parades, races, parties, concerts, theater and more. | tahoesnowfest.org
MARCH 4 | SATURDAY
Built from snow Tahoe Donner
A Snowman Building Contest is at Tahoe Donner Snowplay. Snowmen or women must be built before 2 p.m. to be considered in the contest. | tahoedonner.com
Alpenglow treks Kirkwood
Kirkwood Cross-Country & Snowshoe Center offers sunset snowshoe treks at 4:30 p.m. Enjoy the colors of the sunset to the west and the alpenglow on the red cliffs to the east. $25 per person. | RSVP (209) 258-7248
MARCH 9 | THURSDAY
Winter wines featured Truckee
Ritz-Carlton offers a memorable dining adventure, Winter Vintner Dinner Series, a delectable four-course meal featuring different Northern California wineries and fresh, local ingredients. The series is offered at 6:30 p.m. $125 per person. | RSVP (800) 241-3333
MARCH 9-12 | THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Watch the pros Olympic Valley
The Audi FIS World Cup will be at Squaw Valley. Witness world-class ski racing from Olympians and Olympian hopefuls. Watch for free in the standing-room section near the finish arena or buy Club and VIP tickets for the premier viewing experience. | squawalpine.com
MARCH 10 | FRIDAY
By the light of the moon Incline Village
Community Snowshoe Full Moon Hike to Diamond Peak’s Snowflake Lodge. Meet at the resort’s main lodge at 5 p.m. Perfect for ages 9 and older. Light fare to purchase at the top. RSVP (775) 832-1310
MARCH 11 | SATURDAY
Kids Night Out Tahoe City
Drop off the little ones, ages 5 and older, at Rideout Community Center from 4 to 10 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Kids can enjoy a dinner, crafts, movies and games. $15 per child. | RSVP (530) 583-3440
Alpenglow treks Kirkwood
Kirkwood Cross-Country & Snowshoe Center offers sunset snowshoe treks at 4:30 p.m. Enjoy the colors of the sunset to the west and the alpenglow on the red cliffs to the east. $25 per person. | RSVP (209) 258-7248
Moonlit trek Tahoe Vista
Tahoe Adventure Company offers a Full Worm Moon trek on snowshoes. From 5 to 8 p.m. No experience necessary. Fee includes equipment, guides, hot drinks, trail snacks and permits. | tahoeadventurecompany.com
Full-moon lake effect Truckee
Full Moon Snowshoe Tour is at Tahoe Donner Cross Country Ski Area from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy the full moon on this guided snowshoe hike above Donner Lake. | tahoedonner.com
Full-on moon hike Tahoma
Sierra State Parks Foundation offers a full moon snowshoe hike from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Sugar Pine Point State Park. Hike through history under the stars with state parks guides. $30 adult, $15 ages 12 and younger. | sierraparks.org
MARCH 12 | SUNDAY
Be the first Homewood
Homewood Mountain Ski Resort offers First Tracks Breakfasts in North Lodge from 7 to 7:45 a.m., followed by an early load of Madden Chair and the opportunity to ski early morning laps off Old Homewood Express. | RSVP skihomewood.com
Doggone fun Tahoe Donner
I-Did-A-Run at Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area is for dogs of all shapes and sizes. They compete in this entertaining, timed dog-pull race that raises money for the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. | tahoedonner.com
Moonlit trek Tahoe Vista
Tahoe Adventure Company offers a Full Worm Moon trek on snowshoes. From 6 to 9 p.m. No experience necessary. Fee includes equipment, guides, hot drinks, trail snacks and permits. | tahoeadventurecompany.com
MARCH 19 | THURSDAY
Ta, ta, ta tasting Truckee
Third Thursday Tasting at The Pour House is from 5 to 7 p.m. | thepourhousetruckee.com
MARCH 18 | SUNDAY
Bowling for snow Tahoe Donner
Snow Tube Bowling is on at Tahoe Donner Snowplay from noon to 2 pm. Take bowling to the next level by sending your teammate down the tube lane in an attempt to knock down giant inflatable bowling pins for a strike. | tahoedonner.com
Promote local writers Truckee
Literary Arts & Wines is a monthly reading series every third Sunday at 5 p.m. to promote the work of emerging regional writers at Art Truckee. | literaryartsandwine.com
MARCH 21 | TUESDAY
Experience the wine Kings Beach
Wine Tahoe offers free wine-tasting experiences from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at North Tahoe Event Center the third Tuesday of each month. Space is limited. No walk-ins. | RSVP info@winetahoe.com
MARCH 25-APRIL 2 | SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Ski for less Tahoe venues
Skiing For Schools is at participating resorts: Homewood, Tahoe Donner Downhill and Cross Country and Tahoe Cross Country. Lift tickets are offered at discount prices and all proceeds go to Excellence in Education to help local schools. | exined.org
MARCH 26 | SUNDAY
Banana Split Extravaganza Tahoe Donner
Help devour an incredible 200-foot banana split at 1:30 p.m. at the Banana Split Extravaganza at Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area. Grab a spoon because this will be one tasty monster. Free. | tahoedonner.com
MARCH 31 | FRIDAY
Business recognition Stateline, Nev.
Tahoe Chamber hosts the 2017 Business Expo at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe. Booth and sponsor registration for chamber members open. Annual tradeshow has silent auction. | tahoechamber.org
APRIL 6 | THURSDAY
TERC Talks Incline Village
TERC offers “Recovering the Endangered Mountain Yellow-legged Frog in the Sierra Nevada,” with Roland Knapp, Ph.D., of Sierra Nevada Aquatic Research Laboratory UC Santa Barbara. A world with no frogs is a possibility in the Sierra Nevada; 90 percent of the Mountain Yellow-legged Frogs have been disappearing due to an amphibian pathogen and loss of habitat from fish introductions in our lakes. No-host bar at 5:30; presentation at 6 p.m. | RSVP terc.ucdavis.edu
Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe
“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com
APRIL 8 | SATURDAY
New spin on egg hunt Incline Village
Underwater Egg Hunt at Incline Village Recreation Center from noon to 1:30 p.m. Every child gets a prize. Big Bunny will be there. | (775) 832-1310
Kids Night Out Tahoe City
Drop off the little ones, ages 5 and older, at Rideout Community Center from 4 to 10 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Kids can enjoy a dinner, crafts, movies and games. Preregistration is required. $15 per child. | (530) 583-3440
APRIL 10 | MONDAY
Moonlit trek Tahoe Vista
Tahoe Adventure Company offers a Full Pink Moon trek on snowshoes. From 6 to 9 p.m. No experience necessary. Fee includes equipment, guides, hot drinks, trail snacks and permits. | tahoeadventurecompany.com
APRIL 13 | THURSDAY
Ta, ta, ta tasting Truckee
Third Thursday Tasting at The Pour House is from 5 to 7 p.m. | thepourhousetruckee.com
APRIL 15 | SATURDAY
It’s simply extravagant hunt Incline Village
Spring Eggstravaganza Community Egg Hunt is at 11 a.m. sharp at Incline Village Recreation Center. Get picture taken with Big Bunny. For ages 11 to infants. | (775) 832-1310
Promote local writers Truckee
Literary Arts & Wines is a monthly reading series every third Sunday at 5 p.m. to promote the work of emerging regional writers at Art Truckee. | literaryartsandwine.com
MAY 4 | THURSDAY
Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe
“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com
MAY 13 | SATURDAY
Kids Night Out Tahoe City
Drop off the little ones, ages 5 and older, at Rideout Community Center from 4 to 10 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Kids can enjoy a dinner, crafts, movies and games. Preregistration is required. $15 per child. | (530) 583-3440
MAY 20 | SUNDAY
Promote local writers Truckee
Literary Arts & Wines is a monthly reading series every third Sunday at 5 p.m. to promote the work of emerging regional writers at Art Truckee. | literaryartsandwine.com
JUNE 1 | THURSDAY
Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe
“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com
JUNE 10 | SATURDAY
Kids Night Out Tahoe City
Drop off the little ones, ages 5 and older, at Rideout Community Center from 4 to 10 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Kids can enjoy a dinner, crafts, movies and games. Preregistration is required. $15 per child. | (530) 583-3440
JUNE 17 | SUNDAY
Promote local writers Truckee
Literary Arts & Wines is a monthly reading series every third Sunday at 5 p.m. to promote the work of emerging regional writers at Art Truckee. | literaryartsandwine.com
JULY 6 | THURSDAY
Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe
“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com
JULY 11-16 | TUESDAY-SUNDAY
Golfing celebrities Stateline, Nev.
American Century Celebrity Golf Championship is at Edgewood Tahoe. Details TBA. | tahoesouth.com
AUG. 3 | THURSDAY
Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe
“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com
SEPT. 7 | THURSDAY
Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe
“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com
OCT. 5 | THURSDAY
Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe
“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com
NOV. 2 | THURSDAY
Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe
“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com
DEC. 7 | THURSDAY
Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe
“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com