Entertainment Calendar

Sneaky Creatures rings in the New Year at the Tahoe Biltmore on Dec. 31.



DEC. 29 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

SnowGlobe 2016 Lake Tahoe Community College

Ben Fuller Plaza Bar Squaw 2 p.m.

Live music Resort at Squaw Creek 3 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern & Grill 5 p.m.

The Devil Makes Three Harrah’s 8 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Jesse Dunn & Friends Moody’s 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Leftover Salmon w/Mother Hips & Kitchen Dwellers Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

Bobby G Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

DJ Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:15 p.m.

Raj Sharma & Jen Murphy The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Nevada Chamber Music Festival S. Reno United Methodist Church 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.

Platinum Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6 p.m.

The Look Boomtown 6 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

After Dark Band Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Dirty Bourbon River Show Peppermill 7 p.m.

Perfect Is What We Aim For Jub Jub’s 7:30 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Atomika Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Huey Lewis & The News Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Poperz Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Cook Book Atlantis 10 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

RocKaraoke Rockbar Theater 7 p.m.

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Domino” Potentialist Workshop 7 p.m.

“Miracle on 34th Street” Silver Legacy 7 p.m.

Dante The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Cirque Mechanics: Pedal Punk Grand Sierra Resort 8 p.m.

Chris Franjola Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

DEC. 30 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

SnowGlobe 2016 Lake Tahoe Community College

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Hans Eberbauch Plaza Bar Squaw 2 p.m.

Dream and the Dreamer Squaw Village 2 p.m.

Live music Northstar Village 2 p.m.

Live music Resort at Squaw Creek 3 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music Mellow Fellow Truckee 6 p.m.

Chi McLean Nakoma Restaurant 6:30 p.m.

Lake Effect Jazz Fresh Ketch 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Decoy Bar of America 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Mark Mackay MontBleu 8 p.m.

Cook Book Atlantis 8 p.m.

George Souza Trio Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Liam Kyle Cahill Mellow Fellow Truckee 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

North Mississippi Allstars w/Monophonics & Mojo Green Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

60’s Revival Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

Northstar Village 5:30 p.m.

DJ Rick Gee & DJ Josbeatz Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Guest DJ Classic Cue 9 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s 4 & 7:30 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:15 p.m.

Iliza Shlesinger MontBleu 8 p.m.

Raj Sharma & Jen Murphy The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Nevada Chamber Music Festival South Reno United Methodist Church 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m.

Nevada Chamber Music Festival UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 2 &7 p.m.

Platinum Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

After Dark Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Route 66 Max’s Casino 8 p.m.

Dirty Bourbon River Show Peppermill 8 p.m.

Atomika Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Superbad Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Britt Straw Java Jungle 9 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ Kovert Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

DJ Travy St. James Infirmary 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Domino” Potentialist Workshop 7 p.m.

“Miracle on 34th Street” Silver Legacy 7 p.m.

Chris Franjola Carson Nugget 7:30 p.m.

Dante The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Cirque Mechanics: Pedal Punk Grand Sierra Resort 8 p.m.

Cheech and Chong Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Chris Franjola Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

DEC. 31 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

SnowGlobe 2016 Lake Tahoe Community College

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Live music Plaza Bar Squaw 2 p.m.

Dream and the Dreamer Squaw Village 2 p.m.

Live music Northstar Village 2 p.m.

Live music Resort at Squaw Creek 3 p.m.

NYE Celebration North Lodge Homewood 3 p.m.

Live music Donner Ski Ranch 5:30 p.m.

Heavenly NYE Celebration Heavenly Ski Resort 6 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

NYE with Chango Bar of America 8 p.m.

MontBleu’s NYE 2017 Celebration 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

NYE 2017 The Loft 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

NYE with George Souza Band Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

NYE 80’s Flashback Party Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Live music Classic Cue 9 p.m.

NYE w/Reggae Ambassador Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Bounce Heavy NYE Tahoe Biltmore 9 p.m.

North Mississippi Allstars w/Marc Broussard & Jelly Bread Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

60’s Revival Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

The Colors NYE party Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Big Blue View Bar Homewood 12 p.m.

Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

Northstar Village 5:30 p.m.

Scooter & Lavelle w/DJ Rick Gee Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Pump Up the Jams Rookies 10 p.m.

DJ Roger That The Loft 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion NYE Party The Loft 7:30 p.m.

Squaw Valley Prom Olympic Valley Lodge 8 p.m.

Raj Sharma & Jen Murphy The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Nevada Chamber Music Festival UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 2 & 7 p.m.

Platinum Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

NYE Party w/Impromptu Genoa Lakes Golf Club 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

NYE Celebration w/Deep Groove Piper’s Opera House Virginia City 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jake Houston & The Royal Flush Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Lynch Mob Rockbar 7 p.m.

Route 66 Max’s Casino 8 p.m.

After Dark Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Atomika Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

NYE House Party Jub Jub’s 9 p.m.

Dirty Bourbon River Show Peppermill 9 p.m.

Superbad Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

NYE live music Sands Regency 9 p.m.

The Dan Band Sparks Nugget 9 p.m.

Four Color Zack NYE at EDGE Peppermill 9 p.m.

NYE w/Left of Centre Harrah’s Reno 9 p.m.

Hello Hollywood NYE 2017 Lex GSR 9 p.m.

Madison Hudson NYE party Gilley’s 9 p.m.

Ultimate NYE parties Silver Legacy, Eldorado, Circus Circus 9 p.m.

NYE party with Hindsight Grand Sierra 9:30 p.m.

Hello Hollywood NYE Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Cook Book Atlantis 10 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Kovert Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Four Color Zack NYE Peppermill 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Miracle on 34th Street” Silver Legacy 3 & 7 p.m.

Chris Franjola Pioneer Underground 7 & 9:30 p.m.

Dante The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Decadence” Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

New Year’s Eve Celebration Grand Sierra 9:30 p.m.

“Resolution” Bruka Theatre 10:30 p.m.

JAN. 1 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Live music 89 Bar & Grill 2 p.m.

The Trey Stone Band Hard Rock 8 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s 4 & 7:30 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:15 & 7:15 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Nevada Chamber Music Festival South Reno United Methodist Church 1 & 4 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

First Take Rockbar Theater 6 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Cook Book Atlantis 10 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke with Steve Starr Rockbar Theater 6 p.m.

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Miracle on 34th Street” Silver Legacy 3 & 7 p.m.

Dante The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.



JAN. 2 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Live music West Shore cafe 6 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Live music Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:15 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

JAN. 3 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar & Grill 9 p.m.

Karaoke Pastime Club 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:15 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW and Dr. Spitmore Comma Coffee 11:30 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Mike Winfield & JR De Guzman Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

JAN. 4 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

BRRRoque Masters St. Patrick’s Church IV 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Francisco Ramos & Michael Blaustein The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

The Novelists Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Local Band Wednesday Rockbar Theater 7 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

The Money Shot Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Mike Winfield & JR De Guzman Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

JAN. 5 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern & Grill 5 p.m.

Bias and Dunn Cottonwood 7 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:15 p.m.

Francisco Ramos & Michael Blaustein The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Justin Lee Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

The Money Shot Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

RocKaraoke Rockbar Theater 7 p.m.

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Mike Winfield & JR De Guzman Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Latin Dance Festival Silver Legacy



JAN. 6 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

All Good Funk Alliance Plaza Bar Squaw 5 p.m.

Rage Again & A Perfect Tool Whiskey Dick’s 5 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

Lake Effect Jazz Fresh Ketch 7 p.m.

BRRRoque Masters St. Theresa Church SLT 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

The Mile Bar of America 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Zebuel & IJV Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Guest DJ Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:15 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Francisco Ramos & Michael Blaustein The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Reckless Envy Harrah’s 6 p.m.

Songwriters in the Round Comma Coffee 6 p.m.

Tinnitus! Rockbar 7 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Justin Lee Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

David John & The Comstock Cowboys Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

Wiz Kid Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

The Vegas Road Show Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Fossils + Serenity Awaits + Frankly Fictitious Jub Jub’s 9 p.m.

The Money Shot Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Mike Winfield & JR De Guzman Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Myles Weber Carson Nugget 7:30 p.m.

Myles Weber Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Latin Dance Festival Silver Legacy

The Sextones funk it up at Moe’s in Tahoe City on Jan. 7.

JAN. 7 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Achilles Wheel Duo Squaw Village 2 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jakes on the Lake 6 p.m.

Drought Relief Lakeside Inn 7 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Sextones Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

The Mile Bar of America 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Hair Band Tribute Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

IrieFuse Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Metal Shop Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Wigs + Onsies Gaper Dance Party Tahoe Biltmore 9 p.m.

Con Brio Olympic Village Lodge 9 p.m.

Chuck Ragan Pastime Club 10 p.m.



DJ Parties

Big Blue View Bar Homewood 12 p.m.

DJ Zebuel KT Base Bar 1 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Pump Up the Jams Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s 4 & 7:30 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 6:45 & 8:45 p.m.

Francisco Ramos & Michael Blaustein The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Reckless Envy Harrah’s 6 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Resurrection Kings Rockbar 7 p.m.

BRRRoque Masters Shepherd Sierra Church CC 7 p.m.

Justin Lee Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Wiz Kid Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

The Vegas Road Show Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

David John & The Comstock Cowboys Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

The Money Shot Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Myles Weber Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Starlight! Starbright!” River School Farm 7 p.m.

Mike Winfield & JR De Guzman Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Decadence” Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Latin Dance Festival Silver Legacy

JAN. 8 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Live music 89 Bar & Grill 2 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:15 & 7:15 p.m.

Francisco Ramos & Michael Blaustein The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

First Take Rockbar Theater 6 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

The Money Shot Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Starlight! Starbright!” River School Farm 2 p.m.

Mike Winfield & JR De Guzman Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Latin Dance Festival Silver Legacy



JAN. 9 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Live music West Shore cafe 6 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:15 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

JAN. 10 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke Pastime Club 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:15 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

George Pickard Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Mile High Jazz Comma Coffee 7:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

John Mulrooney Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

JAN. 11 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

George Pickard Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Local Band Wednesday Rockbar Theater 7 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

John Mulrooney Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

JAN. 12 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern & Grill 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:15 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

In Stride Music Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Just Us Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Nef the Pharaoh Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

John Mulrooney Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

D. C. Ervin Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.



JAN. 13 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Coburn Station Bar of America 8 p.m.

Nathan Owens MontBleu 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Afrolicious w/Planet Booty Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Guest DJ Classic Cue 9 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:15 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Take 2 Harrah’s 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Just Us Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Big Bad Boogie Rock Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Calendar Girls” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Trenton Davis Carson Nugget 7:30 p.m.

John Mulrooney Laugh Factory 7:30& 9:30 p.m.

“Happy Birthday, Wanda June” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Sheep Dip 53 Eldorado 8 p.m.

D. C. Ervin Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

JAN. 14 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Chi McLean Squaw Village 2 p.m.

Serina Dawn Band Donner Ski Ranch 6 p.m.

Tainted Love Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Nathan Owens MontBleu 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Coburn Station Bar of America 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

The Heavy Pets Moe’s BBQ 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Audiodub & Two Peace Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Dorothy Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Live music Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

Another Damn Disappointment Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Big View Bar Homewood 12 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Pump Up the Jams Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 6:45 & 8:45 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Take 2 Harrah’s 6 p.m.

The Fire Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

The Demon Rock Off Rockbar 7 p.m.

R. Kelly Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

George Pickard Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Big Bad Boogie Rock Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

D. C. Ervin Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Calendar Girls” Reno Little Theater 2 & 7:30 p.m.

John Mulrooney Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Happy Birthday, Wanda June” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Sheep Dip 53 Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

“Decadence” Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

JAN. 15 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Live music 89 Bar & Grill 2 p.m.

Matthew Szlachetka Squaw Village 2 p.m.

Nahko & Medicine for the People w/The Late One’s MontBleu 8 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

Diego’s Umbrella w/Sam Chase Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:15 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Classix Three Pioneer Center 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

First Take Rockbar Theater 6 p.m.

Stig Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Steve Starr Rockbar 6 p.m.

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

John Mulrooney Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

JAN. 16 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Live music West Shore cafe 6 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Classix Three Pioneer Center 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JAN. 17 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Patrick Major Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Classix Three Pioneer Center 7:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JAN. 18 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Patrick Major Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

This Wild Life w/Royal Teeth, Oyster Kids Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JAN. 19 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern & Grill 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

The Novelists Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

The Expendables w/HIRIE, Tribal Theory Cargo 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Fista Cuffs 1 Up 10 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Calendar Girls” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Happy Birthday, Wanda June” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events



JAN. 20 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

An Evening with Dawes MontBleu 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Guest DJ Classic Cue 9 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Erin & The Project Harrah’s 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Styx Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

The Novelists Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Apple Z Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Arizona Jones Band Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Sean Peabody Carson Nugget 7:30 p.m.

“Calendar Girls” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Happy Birthday, Wanda June” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

World Open Dance Floor Comma Coffee 8 p.m.

Special Events

JAN. 21 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Serina Dawn Duo Squaw Village 2 p.m.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

The Stone Foxes Moe’s BBQ 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Actors Killed Lincoln Pastime Club 10 p.m.



DJ Parties

Big View Bar Homewood 12 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Pump Up the Jams Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Erin & The Project Harrah’s 6 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

The Purple Experience Atlantis 8 p.m.

Apple Z Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

The Novelists Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Arizona Jones Band Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Calendar Girls” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Happy Birthday, Wanda June” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

“Decadence” Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

TEDx Grand Sierra 9 a.m.

JAN. 22 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

First Take Rockbar Theater 6 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Steve Starr Rockbar 6 p.m.

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Happy Birthday, Wanda June” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.

“Calendar Girls” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Michael Carbonaro Live Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Special Events

JAN. 23 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Live music West Shore cafe 6 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JAN. 24 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Karaoke Pastime Club 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bill Wharton Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Iration w/Protoje Cargo 8:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Motown: The Musical” Pioneer Center 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

JAN. 25 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bill Wharton Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Motown: The Musical” Pioneer Center 7:30 p.m.

“Happy Birthday, Wanda June” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

JAN. 26 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Railroad Earth Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Live music Rookies 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Decades Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Motown: The Musical” Pioneer Center 7:30 p.m.

“Calendar Girls” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Happy Birthday, Wanda June” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Will C Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

Special Events



JAN. 27 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Everyday Outlaws Moe’s BBQ 9 p.m.

Dust Bowl Revival Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Motown: The Musical” Pioneer Center 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Naked City Harrah’s 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Decades Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Flock of 80z Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Rebekah Chase Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Four Tops Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Calendar Girls” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Will C Carson Nugget 7:30 p.m.

“Happy Birthday, Wanda June” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Will C Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.



JAN. 28 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Everyday Outlaw Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Gipsy Moon, Kitchen Dwellers Moe’s BBQ 9 p.m.

Karl Denison’s Tiny Universe w/Orgone Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Big View Bar Homewood 12 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Naked City Harrah’s 6 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Graham Bonnet Band & Alcatraz Reunion Rockbar 7 p.m.

Reno Chamber Orchestra UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Starset Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Decades Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Four Tops Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

Flock of 80z Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Rebekah Chase Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Will C Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Calendar Girls” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Happy Birthday, Wanda June” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

“Motown: The Musical” Pioneer Center 2 & 8 p.m.

Arnie States Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

“Decadence” Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

JAN. 29 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Motown: The Musical” Pioneer Center 1 & 7 p.m.

“Calendar Girls” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Reno Chamber Orchestra UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

First Take Rockbar Theater 6 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JAN. 30 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Live music West Shore cafe 6 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JAN. 31 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jamie Rollins Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

FEB. 1 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jamie Rollins Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

FEB. 2 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Live music Rookies 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Whiskey Maiden Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Argenta Trio UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Happy Birthday, Wanda June” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Kevin Farley Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

Special Events



FEB. 3 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Tower of Power Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

The Motet w/Great American Taxi Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Bill Wharton Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Happy Birthday, Wanda June” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Kevin Farley Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Special Events

FEB. 4 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Tower of Power Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Brett Dennen MontBleu 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Natural Revolution Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Dead Winter Carpenters w/Joseph Burtt & The King Tide Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Bill Wharton Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Kevin Farley Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Happy Birthday, Wanda June” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

“Decadence” Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

FEB. 5 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

First Take Rockbar Theater 6 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

FEB. 6 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Live music West Shore cafe 6 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

FEB. 7 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Lotus Cargo 8 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

FEB. 8 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

FEB. 9 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Live music Rookies 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Rebelution With Passafire Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“The Untamed” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events



FEB. 10 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

The Revivalists Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Greg Kihn w/Greg Golden Band Rockbar 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chubby Checker and the Wildcats Nugget Sparks 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind” Reno Little Theater 7:30 & 10 p.m.

“The Untamed” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

A Don Rickles & Regis Philbin Laughfest Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Special Events

FEB. 11 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

TOCCATA Soiree Genoa Lake Country Club 3 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Ambrosia Boomtown 6 & 8 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Chubby Checker and the Wildcats Nugget Sparks 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind” Reno Little Theater 7:30 & 10 p.m.

“The Untamed” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

“Decadence” Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

King of the Cage MMA fights Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

FEB. 12 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

Gene Evaro Jr. Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Classix Four Pioneer Center 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

First Take Rockbar Theater 6 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Untamed” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.

Special Events

FEB. 13 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Live music West Shore cafe 6 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

FEB. 14 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

TOCCATA Soiree Incline Village 3 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Ballyhoo! & Pkew Pkew Pkew Cargo 7 p.m.

Classix Four Pioneer Center 7:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Decadence” Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

FEB. 15 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Untamed” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

FEB. 16 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Live music Rookies 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Berlin Phil Wind Quartet UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Untamed” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events



FEB. 17 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Rabbit Wilde Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Ramon Ayala Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Untamed” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

Lunar New Year Festival Reno Ballroom

FEB. 18 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

TOCCATA Soiree Tahoe TBA 3 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Elephant Revival w/Dead Horses Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Desert Hearts 1 Up 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Untamed” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

“Decadence” Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Lunar New Year Festival Reno Ballroom

FEB. 19 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Dark Star Orchestra Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

First Take Rockbar Theater 6 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Lunar New Year Festival Reno Ballroom

FEB. 20 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Live music West Shore cafe 6 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

FEB. 21 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

FEB. 22 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

FEB. 23 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Live music Rookies 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Grimm’s 8” Brüka Theatre 10 a.m.

Special Events



FEB. 24 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Rain: Beatles Tribute Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Grimm’s 8” Brüka Theatre 10 a.m.

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

“Dirty Dancing” Pioneer Center 8 p.m.

Chris Rock Reno Events Center 8 p.m.

Special Events

FEB. 25 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

One Night of Queen Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Experience Hendrix Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Winter Whiteout Cargo 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Grimm’s 8” Brüka Theatre 10 a.m.

“Dirty Dancing” Pioneer Center 2 & 8 p.m.

“Decadence” Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

FEB. 26 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

First Take Rockbar Theater 6 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Dirty Dancing” Pioneer Center 1 & 7 p.m.



Special Events

FEB. 27 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Live music West Shore cafe 6 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

FEB. 28 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MARCH 1 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MARCH 2 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Live music Rookies 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



MARCH 3 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

The California Honeydrops Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Tony Orlando Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MARCH 4 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MARCH 5 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MARCH 6 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Live music West Shore cafe 6 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MARCH 7 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MARCH 8 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MARCH 9 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Live music Rookies 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Gilbert Kalish w/Heyeon Park UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Dorothy Parker: Words to Live By” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events



MARCH 10 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Portugal. The Man Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Umphrey’s McGee w/Spafford MontBleu 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

George Thorogood and The Destroyers Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Mother Hicks” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Dorothy Parker: Words to Live By” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

MARCH 11 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Mother Hicks” Reno Little Theater 2 & 7:30 p.m.

“Dorothy Parker: Words to Live By” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

MARCH 12 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Classix Five Pioneer Center 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Dorothy Parker: Words to Live By” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.

“Mother Hicks” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Special Events

MARCH 13 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Live music West Shore cafe 6 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MARCH 14 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Classix Five Pioneer Center 7:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MARCH 15 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Lettuce Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



MARCH 16 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Lettuce Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Live music Rookies 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Death Cab for Cutie Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Mother Hicks” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Dorothy Parker: Words to Live By” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events



MARCH 17 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Mother Hicks” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Dorothy Parker: Words to Live By” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

MARCH 18 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Natl Symphony Orch. Of Ukraine Kiev Pioneer Center 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Mother Hicks” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Dorothy Parker: Words to Live By” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

MARCH 19 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Dorothy Parker: Words to Live By” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.

“Mother Hicks” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Special Events

MARCH 20 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MARCH 21 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MARCH 22 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Dorothy Parker: Words to Live By” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events



MARCH 23 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Live music Rookies 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Mother Hicks” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Dorothy Parker: Words to Live By” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events



MARCH 24 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Mother Hicks” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Dorothy Parker: Words to Live By” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

MARCH 25 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Mother Hicks” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Dorothy Parker: Words to Live By” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

MARCH 26 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Dorothy Parker: Words to Live By” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.

“Mother Hicks” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Special Events

MARCH 27 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MARCH 28 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Leon Fleisher and Katherine Jacobson UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MARCH 29 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



MARCH 30 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

WinterWonderGrass Squaw Valley

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Live music Rookies 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Anoushka Shankar UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



MARCH 31 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

WinterWonderGrass Squaw Valley

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 1 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

WinterWonderGrass Squaw Valley

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 2 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

WinterWonderGrass Squaw Valley

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 3 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 4 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 5 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

The Werks Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 6 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Live music Rookies 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



APRIL 7 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

APRIL 8 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

APRIL 9 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.

Special Events

APRIL 10 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 11 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 12 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 13 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Live music Rookies 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events



APRIL 14 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

APRIL 15 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

APRIL 16 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 17 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 18 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 19 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

APRIL 20 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Live music Rookies 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events



APRIL 21 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

KISS Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

APRIL 22 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

APRIL 23 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 24 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 25 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 26 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 27 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Live music Rookies 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



APRIL 28 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 29 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

APRIL 30 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MAY 1 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MAY 2 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MAY 5 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “MS Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

AUG. 17 | THURSDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Music Festival for Deputy Carl Howell Battle Born Harley-Davidson

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events