Dec. 15-28, 2016

Recent storms have brought fresh powder to the mountains and local ski resorts just in time for the holidays. Photography courtesy Northstar. | NorthstarCalifornia.com

A joyous holiday

Winter has fully arrived in the Tahoe Sierra just in time for the joyous holiday season. Downhill and Nordic skiing is in full swing and holiday celebrations are a plenty every day until Christmas. Now is the time to get out and explore the mountains in winter – from ice skating to snowshoeing, sledding and tubing, fat tire biking and basking in a winter’s day by a fire with your favorite après ski beverage.

There are musical celebrations for all ages from live shows to holiday performances and everything in between to enjoy. And, when it’s time to bake those favorite holiday treats, check out the siblings that won our annual Christmas Cookie Contest this year with a peppermint chocolate delight.

Happy Holidays from the staff at The Tahoe Weekly.