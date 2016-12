Laugh the New Year in with comedian Chris Franjola. Franjola, a writer and a regular performer on E!’s hit show, “Chelsea Lately,” created some of the show’s most memorable characters. Last year, Franjola released his first comedy album, “The Shallow End.” | renotahoecomedy.com

Dec. 29 | 8 p.m.

Dec. 30 | 9 p.m.

Dec. 31 | 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Pioneer Underground | Reno, Nev.

Dec. 30 | 7:30 p.m.

Carson Nugget | Carson City, Nev.