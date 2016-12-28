Caldwell relives climbing feats

Alpenglow Sports continues its 11th annual Winter Film Series, sponsored by Tahoe Weekly magazine, with rock climber Tommy Caldwell on Jan. 5 at Olympic Village Lodge at 7 p.m. Caldwell will present “A Year of Firsts: An Enchainment of Patagonia’s Fitzroy Massif, Yosemite’s Dawn Wall and an Infant Son.” His show is a world-class event that has featured at both Banff Film Festival and Telluride’s Mountainfilm.

Courtesy Tommy Caldwell

In February 2014, Caldwell joined forces with fellow rock climbing superstar Alex Honhold to complete the first enchainment of the entire Fitzroy Massif in the Argentina’s Patagonia. Documented in the film “Line Across the Sky,” the duo completed what was long-thought to be an impossible climb. The line referred to in its namesake film, is the mother of all climbing traverses. Patagonia’s iconic toothy skyline traces seven summits, spans 4 miles and includes 13,000 imposing vertical feet of rime and snow-covered climbing. In five days, the team of two was able to complete the epic route during a rare window of good weather.

Watch the conquering of Fitzroy Massif in “Line Across the Sky”

The following January, Caldwell upped the ante with the hardest big wall free climb in the sport’s history, Yosemite’s daunting and notoriously difficult Dawn Wall. Situated on El Capitan’s steepest and toughest landscape, the 32-pitch route had been a project of Caldwell’s for more than a decade. After 10 years of planning and dreaming, five attempts and 19 days living on El Cap, Caldwell and partner Kevin Jorgenson were able to accomplish their goal.

On Feb. 23, high-altitude mountaineers Adrian Ballinger and Cory Richards will round out the series with a tandem show on their #EverestNoFilter oxygen-less, Snapchat-captured attempt of the world’s tallest peak, Mt. Everest.

All shows are free and raffle prizes from sponsors are sold to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations. | (530) 583-6917 or alpenglowsports.com

Historic ski films

Incline Village, Nev.

Diamond Peak will be hosting a historic ski film series on select Wednesdays as part of the 50th Anniversary Celebration. Watch classic Warren Miller ski films and listen to local historians as they tell stories about the history of skiing and snowboarding in the Lake Tahoe region at The Chateau through February.

Warren Miller’s “Skiing on My Mind” (1976) will be shown on Jan. 4 and includes a talk with historian, author and Tahoe Weekly columnist Mark McLaughlin. Jan. 11 features Warren Miller’s “Beyond the Edge” (1986) with a talk by McLaughlin. On Jan. 25, enjoy Warren Miller’s (1996) with Warren Miller’s “Off the Grid” (2006) on Feb. 1. The event will feature a speaker at 5 p.m., with the films at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. | diamondpeak.com

50th anniversary for Achieve Tahoe

Achieve Tahoe, a nonprofit organization providing specialized sports instruction for people with physical, sensory and intellectual challenges opened for its 50th anniversary season on Dec. 17. The group, formerly known as Disabled Sports USA Far West, will offer ski and snowboard instruction seven days a week at Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley and will accommodate students upon request at Northstar California.

The organization’s Achieve50 volunteer leadership initiative will feature customized opportunities for new volunteers to get involved and contribute their unique talents and experience in service of the organization’s mission: “To provide affordable inclusive physical and recreational activities that build health and confidence” and its motto: “If I Can Do This, I Can Do Anything!”

Additionally, Achieve Tahoe will hold its marquee fundraiser, the Ability Bash, on Jan. 28, 2017 at Squaw Valley Conference Center. The event caps a week-long camp for military service men and women disabled in the service to our country. The public is invited to attend the uplifting evening, which includes an inspiring acknowledgement of the veterans who have given so much for our country as well as dinner, music, a raffle and a silent auction.

The annual Ability Challenge Fundraiser will be on April 1 at Squaw Valley. In addition to a fun interactive day of on-hill activities and a festive after party, this year’s event will feature a special 50th anniversary component. | abilitychallenge.net

The place to race

Soda Springs

Boreal Mountain Resort is off and running races this season. On Jan. 6 and March 3, 2017 is Friday Night Expression Session where riders, skiers and snowskaters battle it out under lights in hopes of standing on the top of the podium. On Jan. 21 and 22 and Feb. 5, is the USASA Slopestyle 1 and 2 as part of the North Tahoe Series.

The Burton Qualifier opens on Jan. 28 to the first 100 riders to register for this open-format snowboarding event. On Feb. 11 to 12 is USASA Boardercross as part of the North Tahoe Series.

The third annual Boreal Banked Slalom is on Feb. 18. This costume race includes live music and après ski party and benefits the High Five Foundation. Save the dates: on March 4 is Transworld TransAm and on March 24 is Tom Sims World Championship. | rideboreal.com

Fun and fair

Homewood

On Jan. 7, 2017 USASA will hold a slalom and giant slalom competition at Homewood Mountain Ski Resort. The event will be a single-day race event with an awards ceremony. The resort will provide discounted lift tickets for the participants and parents. Registration starts at 7 a.m. with the races starting at 10 a.m. An awards ceremony will be in the North Lodge from 3 to 4 p.m. | Register usasa.org

Racing season in full swing

Norden

Auburn Ski Club continues the season’s fun racing series. Next up is Paco’s Fun Freestyle Race on Jan. 1 and the 15km Tahoe Mountain Sports President’s Cup on Feb. 20. Biathlon races include the 10th Mountain Division Biathlon on Jan. 15 and the Chuck Lyda Memorial Biathlon Weekend on Feb. 11 and 12. | Register auburnskiclub.com

Know before you go

Truckee

North American Ski Training Center offers Avalanche School from Jan. 13 to 15, 2017, at Cedar House Sport Hotel. NASTC is an AIARE school, which means it can offer the AIARE L1 curriculum. This is a three-day intensive seminar is designed to give participants an understanding of avalanche formation, observation skills, the ability to use an avalanche transceiver and probe and how to dig a snow study pit. There is time spent daily in the classroom and in the field. | Register skinastc.com

So easy, even a child …

Tahoe City

Pole, Pedal, Pound Winter Triathlon Race is on Jan. 15, 2017 at Tahoe City Winter Sports Park. This winter take on the triathlon has a course even children can conquer: For 2 miles each take on skiing, riding and running. Details TBA. | wintersportspark.com

Wax on, race off

Tahoe Donner

Wax your skis on Jan. 15 for the Sierra Skogsloppet race on Jan. 16. Tahoe Donner Cross Country and Far West Nordic wax gurus will wax and structure your skis to get them in the best shape for racing. This free clinic is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Tahoe Donner Cross Country Ski Area.

The Skogsloppet is on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. This fun, 15km course around the Euer Valley is put on by Truckee’s middle and high school Nordic ski teams as a fundraiser. There will also be a 2km race for kids. No race registration is required.

Tahoe Donner Challenge is on Feb. 12. This is race or tour and participants choose their route on the trails of the cross-country center, with checkpoints at Drifter Hut, Hawks Peak and in the Euer Valley.

The Tour D’Euer starts at 10 a.m. on March 26. This 25-year tradition offers participants the opportunity to tour Euer Valley and collect raffle tickets as they ski; the more they ski, the more tickets they receive. The winners are announced at a spring barbecue and music on the patio. | tahoedonner.com

Snowshoe Cocktail Races

South Lake Tahoe

Save the dates for this winter’s returning Snowshoe Cocktail Races on Jan. 21, Feb. 18 and March 18, 2017, at Beacon Bar & Grill at Camp Richardson. Great prizes awarded to the fastest and cleanest at the obstacle course finish line. Enjoy food and drink specials. Free to participate. | camprichardson.com

Top spots for top athletes

Soda Springs

Top cross-country athletes from across America will converge at Auburn Ski Club Training Center on Jan. 21 to 22, 2017 for the fourth stop on the USSA’s annual SuperTour, which kicks off in December in Bozeman, Mont.

The SuperTour is a series of International Ski Federation sanctioned cross-country ski races taking place across the U.S., produced by the USSA, together with its divisions and clubs. It’s a vital piece of the USSA’s development program and a proving ground for athletes with aspirations of making it to the U.S. Ski Team and competing on the FIS World Cup tour and in the Olympic Winter Games.

Athletes also vie for points during the SuperTour to earn Continental Cup leader starts and World Cup starts.

There will also be spots available for the 2017 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships from Feb. 22 to March 5 in Lahti, Finland. Those spots will be awarded after the conclusion of the U.S. Cross Country Championships in January. | auburnskiclub.org

Mark your calendars

Tahoe venues

The registration for Tahoe Rim Trail’s 2017 Guided Thru Hikes opens Jan. 25, 2017, starting at 10 a.m. The Guided Thru Hikes will be offered July 22 to Aug. 5 and Aug. 26 to Sept. 9. The registration for Guided Hike Segments opens on Feb. 8, starting at 10 a.m. Segment Hikes will be offered on Sundays from June 18 to Sept. 17, on Wednesdays from June 21 to Sept. 13 and on Fridays from June 23 to Sept. 8. Last year’s dates sold out in one day. | tahoerimtrail.org

Nordic stunners from Far West

Tahoe venues

Tahoe Rim Tour & Race at North Tahoe High School is on Jan. 29; a classic wave starts at 9 a.m. and a skate wave starts at 9:30 a.m. The 26km will end at Northstar California Cross-Country Ski Center. Pre-ski the course on Jan. 25. There will be an aid station at Starratt Pass. Lunch is hot chili and cornbread.

The California Gold Rush at Royal Gorge is on March 19 with a wave start at 9 a.m. Participants can choose the 45km Gold Rush, the 30 km Silver Rush or the 15km Bronze Rush.

Billy Dutton Uphill at Squaw Valley USA is on April 9 at 8 a.m. The distance is 3.2 miles of strenuous uphill. This is a fundraiser for the Far West Junior Nordic program. | farwestnordic.com

Burton Mountain Festival

Northstar

The Burton Mountain Festival will be storming Northstar from Feb. 6 to 8 and its bringing a full payload of product demos, parties and positive vibes. Kids will enjoy free snowboard lessons in the Riglet park. Rail jams, live music and après parties round out the fun. | northstarcalifornia.com

Snow Camping 101

Area venues

Tahoe Rim Trail Association hosts Snow Camp 101 trips from Feb. 11 to 12 and March 11 to 12. Participants can learn how to melt drinking water, enjoy no bugs, test out new equipment, never worry about refrigeration and enjoy complete solitude and silence. | tahoerimtrail.org

Be a super star

Tahoe Donner

Winter Superstars Week from Feb. 18 to 25 at Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area offers events for all ages and abilities: ski and snowboard races, sled pull and mini terrain park competition. Details TBA. | tahoedonner.com

Mountain Festival returns

Area venues

Alpenglow Sports announces the third winter edition of the Alpenglow Mountain Festival from Feb. 18 to 27. The nine-day festival is a celebration of human-powered mountain sports, events, clinics, equipment demonstrations and critically acclaimed films. Geared toward beginner and intermediate winter recreation enthusiasts, the Alpenglow Mountain Festival will showcase some of the best activities Lake Tahoe has to offer from Nordic skiing, back-country skiing and splitboarding, snowshoeing and natural history events. | alpenglowsports.com

Persian Snow Festival

South Lake Tahoe

The Persian Snow Festival is an action-packed weekend of snowsports including skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, snow tubing, snowshoeing, snowman making and more from Feb. 24 to 27 at Heavenly. | persiansnowfestival.com

Back-country biking, skiing fun

Tahoe City

The Alpenglow 20km XC Ski Race and Fat Bike Race is on Feb. 26 at Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area. This is art of the annual Alpenglow festival, a pure and simple race in the pure white snow. Participate in one for $25 or both for $40. The proceeds go to the Tahoe XC Junior Development Ski Team.

The Fat Bike Race starts at 8 a.m. in the ski area’s Upper Yellow Meadow, and the Cross-country ski race starts in waves at 10 a.m. Ski 20 km, 10 km or 5 km. All ages welcome. | farwestnordic.org

It’s a great tradition

Tahoe City

The annual Great Ski Race from Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area to Truckee is on March 5, 2017. It’s the biggest fundraiser for the Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team, as well as a Tahoe Nordic tradition. Proceeds from the race go toward equipment for the search team. Details TBA. | thegreatskirace.com

Share the slopes with stars

Olympic Valley

The NASTC All Conditions/All Terrain ski improvement clinic will be from March 6 to 8, 2017, at Squaw Valley. The camp will take place days before the women’s World Cup Slalom and Giant Slalom races. Participants can share the slopes with some of the best skiers in the world and be inspired. The camp is designed to improve fundamental skiing skills whatever the conditions and terrain. The cost is $895 and includes instruction in a small group setting, three days of lift tickets, technical talks and a group dinner. | RSVP (530) 582-4772 or skinastc.com

Get your World Cup tickets now

Olympic Valley

Tickets to the Audi FIS Ski World Cup at Squaw Valley, being held from March 9 to 12, 2017, will go on sale now and are expected to sell out quickly. The event will mark the return of World Cup ski racing to Squaw Valley for the first time in nearly 50 years and adds to a total of 16 World Cup events scheduled to take place in the U.S. for the 2016-17 race season, the second highest ever.

Ticket supplies are limited and are expected to sell out. Tickets range from $1,400 to $450 for VIP access, with Grandstand seating available for $30 per day near the race finish. Free standing room viewing will be available near the race finish, as well as skier spectator viewing on looker’s left of Red Dog Face. Live stream viewing will also be available in The Village at Squaw Valley at KT Base Bar Sun Deck. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com for more details on the World Cup. | worldcupsquaw.com

Adrenaline fix

Reno, Nev.

AMSOIL Arenacross is coming to the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center from March 24 to 25, 2017. AMSOIL Arenacross is an extreme racing environment with unparalleled levels of competition and a fully engaging environment for fans. These fearless and highly talented athletes will compete on man-made dirt battlegrounds for many nights of high-speed, high-flying, fierce racing competition. | arenacross.com

Tom Sims Retro World returns

Soda Springs

The Tom Sims Retro World’s returns to Boreal from March 24 and 26. Remember how snowboarding started? Stunt ditches and hard boots, slalom racing, onsies, zinc oxide, headbands and razorblade sunglasses. Boreal is bringing it back. Enjoy three awesome days of crazy fun and rubbing elbows with legends and heroes of snowboarding’s history from the Great Race and The Beach Party Hand Shaped Old School Pipe Session. | rideboreal.com

Amgen returns to Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe

Professional cycling will return to Lake Tahoe on May 11 to 12, 2017. The Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women’s Race Empowered with SRAM will include the overall start and Stage 2 on consecutive days. The women’s competition will conclude with a third stage in Elk Grove on May 13 and the final in Sacramento on May 14.

The women will start with one of the most beautiful race routes in the USA, circumnavigating the 72-mile shoreline of Lake Tahoe with the final climb that will lead riders to the finish at Heavenly Mountain Resort. A new Stage 2 route will be announced early 2017 where riders will face summits in excess of 7,300-feet leading to what promises to be a climatic finish. The upcoming race marks the tenth consecutive year that a women’s competition is a major component of the Amgen Tour of California. | amgentourofcalifornia.com

Sign up now

Tahoe venues

Big Blue Adventure has opened registration for 2017 races. Participants can sign up early for discounts and plan their race schedule for the year.

The Thunderbird Paddling Festival will be on June 10, 2107 at Sand Harbor State Park. Participants can choose from a 4-miler or an 8-miler, enjoy free entry into the park, demo a paddleboard and attend a clinic at the beach festival.

The Tahoe Trail Running Series includes Squaw Valley Half Marathon and Run to Squaw on June 11, Burton Creek Trail Run on June 18, Run to the Beach on July 4, Marlette 50 km and 10 Miler on Aug. 13 and Emerald Bay Trail Run on Sept. 17.

XTERRA Tahoe City is on June 24 and the XTERRA Lake Tahoe is on Aug. 19.

Donner Trail Triathlon is on July 22 and 23, the Truckee Marathon on Sept. 24 and the Great Trail Race is on Oct. 8.

Sierra Open Water Swim Series includes Sand Harbor Open Water Swim on June 10, Truckee Open Water Swim on July 22 and Lake Tahoe Open Water Swim on Aug. 26. | bigblueadventure.com

Around the lake in three days

Tahoe venues

Lake Tahoe Marathon will host the Tahoe Triple and the Tahoe Trifecta in three days from Oct. 13 to 15, 2017. The Triple, three marathons, will run from Sand Harbor to Homewood, from Homewood to Lakeside Beach and from Stateline to Incline Village. The Trifecta, three half-marathons, will run from Carnelian Bay to Homewood, from Emerald Bay to Lakeside Beach and from Spooner Summit to Incline Village. | laketahoemarathon.com