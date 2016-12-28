The Arts | Exhibition features Northern California artists

Exhibition features Northern California artists

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, has joined with SLATE Art Consulting to feature a new winter exhibition of the works of 31 Northern California artists throughout the hotel’s lobby and public areas through April 2017.

World Under Orange Amy Solomon | Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe

Hotel guests, residents and visitors alike will enjoy sculpture and painting including landscape and abstract works emulating autumnal and winter weather with the Lake Tahoe lifestyle in mind. All artwork from SLATE Art is available for purchase.

Artists featured include Jonah Burlingame, Maria Burtis, Elaine Coombs, Pauletta Chanco, Micah Crandell-Bear, Joanne Fox, Holly Van Hart, Carol Lefkowitz, David Nyquist, Thea Schrack, Amy Lee Solomon, Jeff Snell, Rob Synder, David Wellner and Diane Williams. Works from the collection are clearly labeled and additional information about the artists is also provided. There are notes to help with a self-guided tour, a walk-through map and price sheet of the SLATE winter collection at the concierge desk. Private tours of the rotating art collection, led by one of the exhibition’s curators, can also be arranged for groups of eight or more, through SLATE Art Consulting. | ritzcarlton.com/laketahoe

Landscape painting

Truckee

Kindred Art & Folk Institute hosts Landscape Painting with Matthew Osgood in a four-week session on Wednesdays from Jan. 4 to 25. The class is for adults and students will work on piece and learn techniques to push one’s work to the next level. Topics include opaque versus transparent colors and glazes, light and its play on objects, brush strokes and more. The cost is $120 and includes supplies. A four-week Soul Art session with Meghan Ruiz with a focus on jewelry making will be offered in February. | Register kindredtruckee.org

Glass artist featured

Tahoe City

Lynn McGeever is the featured artist at the Tahoe City Visitors Information Center in December and January. This Tahoe City artist has been working with glass since the 1970s and fusing glass since 1986. She gets her inspiration from her travels and the local region. Her handcrafted original designs are on display through January. | gotahoenorth.com

New art gallery

Truckee

Artists Nancy Holliday and Lorien Powers have opened KNACK Truckee, a fine art gallery, at 9932 Donner Pass Road. Powers has a knack for industrial jewelry and Holliday has a knack for applied photography. The walls of the gallery will sport photographs, encaustics and glass cases full of contemporary jewelry designs. Local artists will also be shown at the new gallery. Holliday and Powers love nature combined with texture; Knack brings two unique artists together with the local eclectic art community. These artists enjoy being a part of the vibrant downtown core. | knacktruckee.com



Mapping out the future

Tahoe venues

Arts in Wellsness offers two classes in the new year. “Vision Boards for 2017” is with facilitator Suzie Alexander on Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at For Goodness Sake. Creating yearly vision boards is a powerful tool. The idea is to surround oneself with images of what one hopes to achieve and what one wants to become in 2017. By invoking these images into one’s sensory experiences, ideas can come to fruition. No experience is necessary and all materials will be provided. Participants should bring a dish to share for a potluck lunch. Pre-registration is required; a suggested donation is between $10 and $25.

“Mindfulness in the Microcosms,” an iPhone Photography Workshop, facilitated by Emily Rademacher, is on Jan. 14 and 21 and Feb. 11, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Tahoe Arts Center. Participants can learn to find beauty anywhere through iPhone photography of the micro-world, how to be mindful of the smaller complexities often take for granted and the basics of photographic composition and the iPhone’s basic camera and editing applications. The workshop fee is $50 if paid by Jan. 4 or $60 afterward. | artsinwellness.org

Print fans welcome

Meyers

Bona Fide Books in South Lake Tahoe offers Open Print Studio on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who want to work on linocuts or wood block prints and those who have taken a letterpress class at Tahoe Letterpress are welcome. Assistance and some supplies are on site.

In January starting on Jan. 9, Makers Monday is offered from 6 to 9 p.m. The free session will offer mail art, print club and projects to share and brainstorm. | bonafidebooks.com

Interests run wild

Carson City, Nev.

Western Nevada College Carson Galleries presents Jill Brugler’s “Dirty Diapers/Rabbit Ears,” which uses ceramics and mixed media to express the whimsical and the curious.

According to Brugler, the exhibition of her recent body of work represents her interests in creating form from clay, an age-old medium. “I am hoping to express a certain feeling I have as an artist working primarily in clay and ceramics. The feeling I am trying to express is that of the curious: the curiosity of form, clay, ceramic, glaze and concept,” she says.

This exhibition runs until Feb. 3, 2017. There will be a closing reception on Feb. 2 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. | (775) 350-9036

Whimsical and innocent

Reno, Nev.

The Sierra Arts Gallery hosts a solo exhibition by Lisa Kurt, “Somewhere in the desert there’s a forest,” from Jan. 2 to 27, 2017. Kurt has become known for her distinctive illustrative characters full of whimsy and innocence with a touch of sadness between the lines. There will be an artist’s reception on Jan. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. with refreshments courtesy of Wild River Grille. | sierra-arts.org

Thinking in visuals

Truckee

Art Truckee will be offering art classes on Wednesdays from Jan. 4 to Feb. 15, 2017 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Artist Veronica Lichter will be teaching the “Introduction to Media & Visual Thinking.” There are seven sessions. The fee is $132, plus $30 for materials. | RSVP info@arttruckee.com

Browse the walls

Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library offers art exhibits in the month of December featuring a Tahoe Rim Trail exhibit in the display cases. The trail is a world-class system allowing individuals the opportunity to experience Tahoe’s wild places, iconic landscapes and diverse flora and fauna.

Artist Anastiscia Chantler-Lang, from Toronto, Canada, and recently relocated to Tahoe is a self-taught artist with a master’s in psychology. Chantler-Lang has traveled extensively working in fashion and handbag design. In her colorful mix mash of style, she uses pastels and colored pencils to convey feelings and experiences of the Sierra region. She is co-owner and contributor at Art Obsessions Gallery in Truckee.

Photographer Bill Stevenson has been a high-altitude climber and extreme sports and landscape photographer for more than 15 years. He specializes in capturing the beauty of the Tahoe Sierra region. His published works include National Geographic and Powder Magazine to name a few. He has also captured images from the mountains of Pakistan, Nepal, Tibet, Alaska, Chile and France. Descended from a long line of professional photographers, he is co-owner and a contributor at Art Obsessions Gallery in Truckee. | (775) 832-4130

Cobalt like the lake

Incline Village, Nev.

Cobalt Artist Studio presents glass artist Pam Sutton through December. Sutton is a professional glass artist creates jewelry and objects for the home and garden that reflect harmony with nature and occasionally humor.

Norma Cili oil paintings will be displayed until Dec. 31. She is inspired by life and everyday events. Recently, she has focused on the art of plein air painting, which represents a different challenge than studio work.

Lainie Vreeland’s exhibit displays hand-pressed/torn mono-prints through January 2017. Vreeland explores imaginative textural techniques by hand pressing and enhancing a wide variety of blank papers, enhancing them with layers of hand-blended acrylic paints.

Workshops at the studio include Painting Snow in watercolor on Jan. 7 and an oil painting Still Life Series on Mondays in January. | cobaltartiststudio.com

Connection to nature

Truckee

Until Dec. 31, Liz Robb’s soft sculpture will be on display at Atelier. Based in San Francisco, she works sculpturally to create textured surfaces and forms with natural materials such as wool, cotton, jute and indigo. Robb has exhibited her work both nationally and internationally and has most recently completed a residency at the Icelandic Textile Center in Blönduós, Iceland.

From Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2017, the artwork of Jess Weems will be on display. Weems searches for the intersection between belief and fact, the spiritual and the scientific. He draws attention to the aesthetic beauty of scientific data, migration patterns and geological processes for the bigger picture of our interconnected universe. The materials he uses are beeswax, resin, earth pigments, thread, fabric and paper, and the processes of application are physical and technical.

Atelier hosts many workshops including a Mixed Media Screen Printing on Dec. 29 and Tahoe String Art Maps on Jan. 15. | ateliertruckee.com

The effect of devices

Reno, Nev.

Gallery East in McKinley Arts & Culture Center hosts University of Nevada, Reno graduate and local artist Ashley Follmer until Dec. 30. “Filtered” is a series of oil paintings that portrays the effect of mobile devices on interpersonal communication. By using a figurative realist style each intimate vantage point explores how the digital landscape has altered our perception of experience with the use of mobile technology. | (775) 334-6264

The art of the book

Reno, Nev.

Gallery West in McKinley Arts & Culture Center hosts “Book + Publication Arts: Student and Staff Works From the Black Rock Press” until Dec. 30. The Black Rock Press preserves the history and traditions of the art of the book while simultaneously turning a creative and critical eye toward its relevance in contemporary art and culture. Its publishing and outreach activities support and strengthen the academic pursuits at its heart, connecting students to local and global communities. | unr.edu/art/black-rock-press

A new, non dimension

Reno, Nev.

Metro Gallery in City Hall hosts abstract painter Monique Rebelle until Dec. 30. “Nonobjective Dimension” is a series of oil paintings that deals with transcendence and a breakthrough in perception. Monique Rebelle was born in Poland and has lived internationally including England, Amsterdam and L.A. before currently living and working in the Reno area. She has a long history with experimental styles that include neo-expressionism to neo-constructivism. | (775) 334-6264

Watercolor exhibition

Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Arts Council presents local artist La Vonne La Tulip Vasick, who will be displaying her watercolors of Western landscapes, wildlife scenes and floral settings at the Copeland Gallery in Minden through Jan. 2, 2017. Vasick’s paintings are available for purchase. | (775) 782-8207

What’s at SNC

Incline Village, Nev.

Sierra Nevada College offers “This Place: Selection from the Frontier” by Frontier Fellows from Jan. 7 to March 2, 2017 at the Tahoe Gallery. An artist reception will be on March 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.

Gabie Strong will host an exhibition from Jan. 9 to Feb. 17 at the Garage Door Gallery. An artist reception will be on Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.

“Library of Approximate Locations” by Charlie Macquarie will be at the Garage Door Gallery from March 2 to 10. An artist reception will be on March 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m. | sierranevada.edu

Camera as paintbrush

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada State Museum will present, “Beyond Nature’s Light,” the photography of Abe Blair until March 20, 2017. Many grand vistas and unique geologic features occur in Nevada and eastern California. Through careful study of a scene and extensive knowledge of his medium, Blair captures the mood and power of natural scenes many never see.

“As an artist choosing to work in photography, I am always trying to push the limits of my cameras, whether film or digital. I am traditional in my method, working to get the image correct in the camera without building one in the computer. I use my camera as a painter would use a brush, focusing on the mood and power of a pre-visualized scene before the camera even comes out of the bag,” he says. | (775) 687-4810

From humble folk

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art welcomes works by 19th-Century rural American artists “A Shared Legacy: Folk Art in America” examines how makers, craftspeople and painters created fine objects that exemplified the breadth of American creative expression during a period of enormous political, social and cultural change in the United States. Folk art is not typically made by professionally trained artists and does not attempt to emulate art made in urban centers by classically trained artists. The exhibit will remain on view through Jan. 22, 2017 at the Donald W. Reynolds Center for the Visual Arts, E. L. Wiegand Gallery.

Consisting of more than 60 works, the exhibit showcases rare and fine portraits; vivid still life and landscapes; figurative and animal sculptures; whimsical trade signs; furniture and other household objects from artists living across New England, the Midwest the Mid-Atlantic and the South between 1800 and 1925. Along with the exhibit are talks and presentations at the museum.

On Jan. 6 at noon Art Bite presents Christina Barr on the Ties That Bind: How Traditional Arts Bring Us Together. Folklorist Barr has documented traditional art forms, communities and cultural issues around North America and abroad.

On Jan. 7 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. there will be an evening of storytelling and films based on “The Makers – The Stories of Craft, Creativity and Skill.”

On Jan. 20 at noon Art Bite presents Wild Woman Katherine Case on Linoleum-cut Printmaking. Case converses about artistic traditions, her work in the community and the California and Nevada artists and crafts(wo)men that inspire her. | nevadaart.org

Summer playground celebrated

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum features the exhibit is “On the Water: Sport and Leisure at the Lake” at its new location in Tahoe City. Lake Tahoe’s crystal waters have attracted people for generations, but it wasn’t until the 1850s that the region had its first year-round settlers when logging camps formed around the basin. Knowing logging was a fleeting industry, the camp owners quickly turned to tourism.

By 1900, Tahoe’s summer resorts were catering to visitors from the nearby Nevada cities, and the larger Californian cities to the West. Tahoe was truly a summer playground, with recreation at the resorts focused around boating and other water activities. The exhibit will be on display throughout the year. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Drop in for fun

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League offers Tuesday Just for Fun workshops from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with silk painters and watercolorists. Socialize and learn from each other the techniques of applying dyes on silk and watercolor paints on paper. There will be some demonstrations and information on materials and techniques. The free workshops will be at the South Lake Tahoe Senior Center. All ages and artistic abilities welcome. | RSVP (530) 542-6094 or addiesilkart@aol.com

Lots of art for $5

Reno, Nev.

Art Walk Reno starts at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of every month throughout the year. Guests can see the works of local and regional artists on display in venues within the Arts District, between Liberty Street and Second Street and Virginia Street and Arlington Avenue. The walk begins at West Street Market in downtown Reno. Tickets are $5. | artspotreno.com

The best of summer featured

Truckee

Truckee Public Arts Commission invites the community to the community exhibit “Truckee Summer Snapshots: A Collaborative Community Photo Mural.”

The show will feature Truckee’s best summertime photos, submitted by members of the community. Celebrate the new season and look back on Truckee’s Big Life summer, illustrated by hundreds of photos on the walls at the Truckee Community Recreation Center. Enjoy food, refreshments and music at the opening. The show will run until February 2017. | tdprd.org

Girl with Cat, 1845-1850, unidentified artist | Nevada Museum of Art

What’s on tap at NMOA

Reno, Nev.

Internationally acclaimed artist Leiko Ikemura opened her first solo show in the United States at Nevada Museum of Art in “Poetics of Form.” The exhibition, which will be on display until Jan. 15, 2017, presents a selection of paintings and sculptures by the Japanese-born artist, with a special focus on work that addresses aspects of the natural world such as the female figure, the landscape and the animal creatures that inhabit it. Ikemura’s works describe conditions of loneliness, longing and existential searching and are informed by the artist’s personal experiences and relationships.

A Place in the Country: Aboriginal Australian Paintings is at the Earl and Wanda Casazza Gallery until June 2017. This exhibition presents a concise selection of paintings by Aboriginal Australian female artists, drawn from the collection of Martha Hesse Dolan and Robert E. Dolan. The Nevada-based couple began researching Aboriginal Australian art and acquiring work by female artists, as well as collaborative work or group projects. Each artist shares a commitment and responsibility to country. They paint the natural features of their country in a non-representational style that enables the artists to keep secret and sacred elements hidden from uninitiated viewers.

Peter Stichbury’s “Anatomy of a Phenomenon” will be on display until May 28 at Gallery North. New Zealand artist Stichbury is fascinated by society’s ongoing obsession with UFO phenomena. He paints historical UFO sightings, as well as portraits of the people who purportedly saw them. His subjects are caught in an alternate reality — forever changed by their sighting experience, but also influenced by the myths, disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Tarek Al-Ghoussein will be in the Carol Franc Buck Gallery until Feb. 19. Al-Ghoussein was born in 1962 and raised in Kuwait. He is a prominent photographer known for his works that combine elements of landscape and portrait photography. This exhibition features 12 photographic prints from the artist’s K Files series, as well as a sampling of new works from his Al Sawaber series, both focused on his experience in his native Kuwait.

Anthony McCall is a British-born artist known for creating immersive installations, occupying a space between sculpture, cinema and drawing. McCall’s new immersive light installation “Swell” will be at the Nevada Museum of Art until Jan. 8 as part of the museum’s Contemporary Collection.

In Donald W. Reynolds Grand Hall Andrea Zittel’s “Wallsprawl” is on display until Dec. 31. Zittel sourced images online from an aerial image database before Google Maps made such imagery easily accessible.

Trevor Paglen’s Orbital Reflector will be in the Donald W. Reynolds Grand Hall until Jan. 1. The 14-foot diameter, Mylar balloon is a model for a future artwork by the contemporary artist. In partnership with the Nevada Museum of Art and in collaboration with aerospace engineers, Paglen proposes to launch a similar balloon into orbit as a purely artistic gesture.

“Dennis Parks: Land, Language and Clay” is on display until Jan. 8 in the Ina Mae and Raymond Rude Gallery. Parks is a ceramist who moved to the rural ghost town of Tuscarora, Nev. in 1966, where he established the internationally known Tuscarora Pottery School. He is regarded as a leading practitioner of the single-firing method and for firing with discarded crankcase oil. | nevadaart.org

Vibrant landscapes at Wolfdale’s

Tahoe City

Wolfdale’s Restaurant is featuring oil paintings by Andy Skaff through January 2017. Skaff’s love of the West provides the inspiration for his light-filled, vibrant landscapes. His paintings have been exhibited at the Napa Valley Museum, the Oil Painters of America Western Regional exhibit in Santa Barbara, the Sunset Magazine Western Idea House in Truckee and are part of the permanent collection of Martis Camp Lodge, the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, the Tahoe Forest Cancer Center and the Larkspur Hotel Group. He is a member of the California Art Club and North Tahoe Arts. A selection of his paintings and news of upcoming exhibits can be found at www.askaff.com. | wolfdales.com

From common to elegant

Carson City, Nev.

The Capital City Arts Initiative presents, “Pocket Ziggurat,” by artist Chelsea Pegram at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until Jan. 19, 2017. In her sculptures, Pegram explores materials, context and collaboration through gestures and constructions, transforming common building materials into simple and elegant forms. In planning “Pocket Ziggurat,” Pegram imagined the gallery space as a desert vista with ancient religious structures emerging from the sand and dirt. The pedestals and shelving recede and hover off the walls and floor to display small sculptures and gestures. | arts-initiative.org

Visually contemporary

Carson City, Nev.

“THEN AND NOW: Works by Elaine Jason and Maria Arango-Diener” showcases two GAA Commission artists who exemplify the diversity of contemporary visual arts in Nevada. The exhibit hosted by the Nevada Arts Council will run through Jan. 23, 2017, at the OXS Gallery in Carson City. The abstract forms that connect Jason’s neon sculptures relate to the aesthetics of sculptural constructivism as well as the layering of events and places in her life. Jason began incorporating neon into some of her sculptures in the mid-1980s and has since approached her process as a puzzle that is solved as each piece comes together.

Arango-Diener creates woodcut prints that illustrate how her materials imprint her work. The wood grain, texture of the paper and consistency of the ink all lend themselves to the style and subject matter found in her prints. | nac.nevadaculture.org

The art of nature

Incline Village, Nev.

The Visitor Center in Incline Village features a new art exhibit called, “Blue Brilliance,” which will be on display until Jan. 30, 2017. The exhibit features the works of the students of Sierra Nevada College associate professor Mary Kenny’s printmaking class. Students used images photographed within the Tahoe Basin from their Instagram accounts. The relief printing process is like using an inkpad and stamp. Linocut is a type of relief printing in which linoleum is used as the printing surface. The material is cut with small gouge tools. Using these gouges and knives, the artist cuts the design into four pieces of linoleum. Each of the linoleum blocks is printed with colored ink applied to the raised surface and transferred onto the paper. In addition to the prints, there will be several sculptural pieces in the exhibition, which were created by advanced students in SNC’s art department. | gotahoenorth.com

Hang it proudly

Kings Beach

North Tahoe Business Association (NTBA) is inviting proposals for streetlight banner art to be displayed along the main street in Kings Beach this summer on a rotating schedule. The banners for this art call will be selected based on design and content. Proposals from artists of all experience levels, young and old, established and emerging, are encouraged.

The selection committee is looking for artwork that is colorful, meaningful and will enhance downtown Kings Beach. The 18-inch-by-36-inch banners, hung from streetlights, will be viewed by motorists and pedestrians.

NTBA will have selected artwork professionally printed onto poly canvas. Proposals should include a preliminary color rendition and a brief narrative description of the artwork. Proposals are due Feb. 24, 2017. Winners will be announced in May. An $80 honorarium will be awarded for each selected banner. Proposals should be e-mailed to info@northtahoebusiness.org.

Home is who we are

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative presents Amelia Currier’s “Glyphs and Houses” until Feb. 24, 2017 at Carson City Community Center Sierra Room. Currier views the house “as our first and most primordial symbol, the first image we draw in kindergarten and the seat of our desire for wholeness.” These images represent her interest in the ability to shade memories between reality and fantasy.

As inspiration, Currier researched Etruscan tomb carvings and Chinese, Japanese and Hebrew characters that represent the door/home symbol or glyph. | arts-initiative.org

County art by county workers

Placer County venues

Placer County’s fourth annual Employee Art Show, “Placer Creates,” coordinated in partnership with PlacerArts, will display more than 60 pieces created by 27 artists at five county building locations for public viewing.

Visitors will experience a different flavor of art with each county building they visit. Textiles, paint, fused glass and even music will be on display for everyone to enjoy.

This year, the Placer County Youth Commission contributed a collaborative piece to the show as a guest artist entry. Inspired by its involvement in the International Hexagon Project, each commissioner created a hexagon that represented a passion for leadership and completed the phrase: “I stand for….” This work will be on display at the County Administrative Center in Auburn.

All art will be on display through Feb. 28, 2017 at Community Development Resource Center, County Administrative Center and Larry Oddo Finance Administration Building in Auburn; and Tahoe Administrative Center and Tahoe City Library in Tahoe City. | placercounty.ca.gov

Butterflies come home

Truckee

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District offers the Charles Fayette McGlashan Butterfly Collection at the Community Recreation Center. It had been housed in the Nevada City courthouse for 61 years. C.F. McGlashan and his daughter, Ximena, sometimes referred to as the “Butterfly Princess,” assembled more than 20,000 butterfly specimens. | tdrpd.org

Woodpecker Birdhouse Melinda Plumbridge | North Tahoe Arts Center

ARTS CALENDAR

Ashley Follmer McKinley Arts & Cultural Center | Until Dec. 30

Anastiscia Chantler-Lang Incline Village Library | Until Dec. 31

Bill Stevenson Incline Village Library | Until Dec. 31

Tahoe Rim Trail Incline Village Library | Until Dec. 31

Calotypes OXS Gallery | Until Dec. 30

Monique Rebelle Metro Gallery | Until Dec. 30

“Book + Publication Arts” McKinley Arts & Culture Center | Until Dec. 30

Pam Sutton Cobalt Artist Studio | Until Dec. 31

Mel Smothers, Carol Brown & Cynthia Hipkiss Tahoe Art League | Until Dec. 31

Orbital Reflector Nevada Museum of Art | Until Jan. 1, 2017

La Vonne La Tulip Vasick Copeland Gallery | Until Jan. 2, 2017

Lisa Kurt Sierra Arts Gallery | Jan. 2-27, 2017

Nevada Day Art Brewery Arts Center | Until Jan. 6, 2017

Frontier Fellows SNC Tahoe Gallery | Jan. 7-March 2, 2017

Gabie Strong SNC Garage Door Gallery | Jan. 9-Feb. 17

Anthony McCall Nevada Museum of Art | Until Jan. 8

Leiko Ikemura Nevada Museum of Art | Until Jan. 15, 2017

Dennis Parks Nevada Museum of Art | Until Jan. 17, 2017

“Pocket Ziggurat” CCAI Courthouse Gallery | Until Jan. 19, 2017

“A Shared Legacy: Folk Art in America” Nevada Museum of Art | Until Jan. 22, 2017

THEN AND NOW OXS Gallery | Until Jan. 23, 2017

“Blue Brilliance” Incline Village Visitors’ Center | Until Jan. 30, 2017

Truckee’s Big Life Community Recreation Center | Until Jan. 31 2017

Lynn McGeever Tahoe City Visitors Center | Until Jan. 31, 2017

Andy Skaff Wolfdale’s restaurant | Until Jan. 31, 2017

Jill Brugler WNC Carson Galleries | Until Feb. 3, 2017

Tarek Al-Ghoussein Nevada Museum of Art | Until Feb. 19, 2017

“Glyphs and Houses” Carson City Community Center | Until Feb. 24, 2017

“Placer Creates” Placer County venues | Until Feb. 28, 2017

Charlie Macquarie SNC Garage Door Gallery | March 2 to 10, 2017

Abe Blair Nevada State Museum | Until March 20, 2017

Winter Art Exhibit Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe | Until April 2017

Peter Stichbury Nevada Museum of Art | Until May 2017

A Place in the Country Nevada Museum of Art | Until June 2017

“On the Water” Tahoe Maritime Museum | Until summer 2017

Tuesday

Open studio workshops SLT Senior Center

1st & 3rd Wednesday

Gathering of Artists North Tahoe Arts Center

Thursday

Guided art tours Nevada Museum of Art (except 1st Thursday)

2nd Friday

Senior art classes & tours Nevada Museum of Art

Saturday

Print shop open Bona Fide Books

Saturday & Sunday

Guided art tours Nevada Museum of Art

2nd Saturday

Free admission Nevada Museum of Art

Kids’ Art day Nevada Museum of Art

Art Walk Reno